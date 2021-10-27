Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Heart of Champions’ premiere Oct. 29-Nov. 3

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new coming-of-age drama “Heart of Champions” showing Oct. 29-Nov. 3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

“Heart of Champions” stars Michael Shannon, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Alex MacNicoll and Ash Santos with Lilly Krug and David James Elliott.

During their last year at an Ivy League college in 1999, some friends’ lives are changed forever when an Army vet takes over as coach of their dysfunctional rowing team.

After finishing last in the national championship, a college rowing team descends into turmoil and constant infighting between team leaders Alex (Alexander Ludwig), Chris (Charles Melton), and John (Alex MacNicoll).

A tough Army veteran, Coach Murphy (Michael Shannon), arrives at the start of the new season to transform the status quo and unlock their true potential.

Using his experience and unconventional methods to help them overcome petty rivalries and personal challenges, Coach Murphy must inspire these young men to learn what it takes to be a team before they can be champions.

“Heart of Champions” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 29-Nov. 3. Show times will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29, 30 and 31; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2 and 3.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.