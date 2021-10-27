Sedona Film Fest presents ‘I’m Your Man’ premiere Oct. 27-28

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed modern romance “I’m Your Man” showing Oct. 27-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

In a love story that transcends “modern romance,” a woman must navigate her relationship with the robot designed to be her ideal partner in “I’m Your Man.”

Alma (Maren Eggert) is an accomplished researcher at the famous Pergamon Museum in Berlin, leading a team studying ancient cuneiform writing. In order to obtain research funds for her work, she grudgingly agrees to participate in an extraordinary study, one in which she is an experimental variable: For three weeks, she must live with a humanoid android tailored specifically to her unique character and needs.

Alma is unsentimental and skeptical when she meets Tom (Dan Stevens), a robot almost totally indistinguishable from a flesh-and-blood man. Tom’s algorithm learns from Alma, so that he may adapt and change to fulfill his programming to become her perfect partner. While he’s a technical marvel created solely to make her happy, his initial attempts are awkward and ridiculous, and Alma is horrified. But his constant analysis of Alma’s reactions allows him to penetrate deeper and deeper into her real longings.

“I’m Your Man” is a comically romantic tale about the questions of love, longing, and what makes us human.

“I’m Your Man” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 27-28. Show times will be 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 27 and 28.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.