Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story’

The Sedona International Film Festival presents “Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story” on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

“Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story” is the sixth film in an eight-week tribute to “Men in Hollywood” series featuring a different subject each week.

Directed by Barry Avrich, the film features an all-star cast, including David Steinberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Dave Foley and more.

David Steinberg is a comedy icon. Born in Winnipeg, he went to Yeshiva in Chicago, where he abandoned his studies to join Chicago’s Second City. There he started his legendary rise and influenced the careers of Martin Short, John Candy, John Belushi and many more. He launched a career in stand-up at the tender age of 21 and has had a remarkable life.

Following huge success on stage, he segued into directing where his credits include Seinfeld, Designing Women, Mad About You and Curb Your Enthusiasm, among others.

Many of today’s stand-up comedians credit Steinberg with their start. He did the most Tonight Shows with Johnny Carson, second only to Bob Hope.

Now Steinberg goes back on stage for the first time in 25 years.

“Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.