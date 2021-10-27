‘Twanguero’ to play OTCA on Oct. 30

In cooperation with Yavapai Performing Arts Center, the Old Town Center for the Arts presents Twanguero’s “Backroads,” on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

Diego Garcia, known as “Twanguero,” is a double Latin Grammy Award winner, Spanish guitarist, vocalist, and composer. Twanguero’s music combines Flamenco, Rock, Jazz and World music and his signature “Latin Twang” sound.

The “fire-breathing guitar hero” as he was dubbed by the U.S. press, launched his successful solo career after years of accompanying Latin music giants such as Bunbury, Calamaro, El Cigala, and others.

Join us for the guitar master’s musical journey through the Americas, inspired by his travels to Chicago, Nashville, Austin, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina … in search of the “Heart of the American Guitar.”

This special evening, with acclaimed Mediterranean guitarist Twanguero promises to immerse the audience in a musical experience that overflows with soul and charm. An unforgettable experience for all culture, talent and music lovers. You can check out this YouTube link to get a glimpse of Twanguero’s guitar playing talent: youtu.be/5MH5I6pbkXY.

Don’t miss this intimate, romantic evening with Twanguero. Refreshments, wine, beer and snacks will be served prior to showtime and during intermission.

Tickets for Tanguero’s “Backroads” are $20 in advance and $22 at the door, $25 Priority seating in the first three rows. Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer; and at the Sedona International Film Festival box office.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street and Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information visit oldtowncenter.org.

Information provided by Old Town Center for the Arts.