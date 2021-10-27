‘Voices from the grave’ pioneer cemetery walk set for Oct. 29-30 in Sedona

The Sedona Historical Society is hosting their fall “Voices from the Grave” pioneer cemetery walk on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29 and 30, with show times at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., according to a news release.

A group of talented spirits and their ghostly escorts are set to once again entertain and inform visitors at the oldest cemetery inside the city limits of Sedona. This fascinating outdoor theatrical program with costumed ‘spirits’, history and fun, can only take a limited number of people, and was a sell-out event last year, its first year.

Ticket are still available online at sedonamuseum.org. Ticket holders will be going back in time to meet pioneers who lived and worked in red rock country.

These “Voices from the Grave” are re-enactments by professional actors who will greet and meet visitors as part of an open air “cemetery walk” at the Cook Cedar Glade Cemetery off Airport Road.

Participants will be escorted from one pioneer grave site to another for history and some hilarious or heartbreaking story-telling by select “ghosts” as they recount their lives and adventures in the Sedona of the past.

The cemetery walk provides a unique experience for visitors to meet the early citizens of Oak Creek Canyon. There are homesteaders - both male and female, Sedona’s first litter lifter, a moonshiner, and midwife Nettie Van Deren, along with some new ‘seraph’ surprises. This is a step back in time experience.

Reno and Sheila McCormick will provide musical interludes. Professional actors portraying the pioneers are Shondra Jepperson, Dev Ross, Michael Peach, John Reynolds, Gary Glenn and Tricia Greer.

To provide a COVID-safe experience, participants are limited for each show. Tickets are $25/person and should be purchased in advance at SedonaMuseum.org. Walk-ins will only be accepted if tickets remain. Tickets include trick and treat swag bags.

As a fund-raiser, tickets are not refundable and no rain date has been set. For more information, call 928-282-7038.

Information provided by the Sedona Historical Society.