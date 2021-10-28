Arizona pediatricians beginning to accept COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids 5 to 11; Yavapai County not there yet

COTTONWOOD — Although pediatricians across the state are beginning to offer advance COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 5 to 11, Yavapai County offices are not at that point, yet.

Carol Lewis, assistant director for Yavapai County Community Health Services, told the Independent on Thursday, Oct. 28, that right now there are only two clinics that are ready to administer the vaccine for ages 5 to 11, but appointments are not being taken at this time.

Lewis said that is because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to approve the vaccine, but not until next week.

The two offices ready to administer the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which requires a smaller dose and smaller needle, are the YCCHS clinic in Cottonwood, 10 S. 6th St., and Phoenix Children’s Pediatrics-Cottonwood, 800 Cove Pkwy.

Once approved, Lewis said she expects both clinics to begin taking appointments, and potentially other pediatric offices in the Verde Valley to call for supplies to serve their local children.

Lewis also said that the COVID-19 vaccine for children is expected to be free of charge.

STATE

The state of Arizona is expected to receive 224,700 pediatric doses with “many more doses to begin arriving soon after the CDC issues its recommendation,” according to a statement from Don Herrington, interim director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“The goal is simple: Kids already benefit from all kinds of safe and effective vaccines, and adding COVID-19 vaccination to the mix helps keep children, their families, their friends and their communities safe,” Herrington said.

Trials conducted by Pfizer and BioNTech found that their COVID-19 vaccine was 90.7% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections among children 5 to 11 years old, according to the manufacturer.

Pfizer and BioNTech tested the vaccine on 2,268 children in this age group, giving them a 10-microgram dose – a third of the dose administered to ages 12 or older.

An FDA panel recommended that regulators authorize the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 earlier this week. The CDC’s independent advisory committee is scheduled to meet Nov. 2 and 3.

Debbie McCune Davis, the executive director for the Arizona Partnership for Immunization, said as more people have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, the number of infections has gone down. But that’s left many school-aged children, who are too young for vaccines, vulnerable to the quick-spreading delta variant of the virus.

“What happens is the virus locates people who are not protected, and they become vulnerable, so with our kids, without having a vaccine for them, we’ve left them vulnerable to the circulating virus,” she said. “It’s really important that families learn about the benefits of this vaccine and make a decision by talking to their pediatrician about what they want to do to protect their own families.”

The partnership is a nonprofit organization that focuses on statewide education about vaccines through community activities and engagement. The organization’s website provides resources with science-based vaccine information, including information and updates regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

McCune Davis said kids especially are “virus spreaders” because of how close in contact they are with other kids and aren’t as careful when it comes to preventing the spread.

“They forget to cover their mouth when they cough or sneeze, so I think this is a population where the vaccine will make a really big difference in slowing the spread of this particular virus,” she said. “There’s good information, good safety data available for parents to learn about the safety indications of the vaccine and that’s the review that’s going on right now at the federal level.”