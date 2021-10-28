YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
COTTONWOOD — A 38-year-old Cottonwood man is wanted for dangerous drug and paraphernalia possession and three counts of felony flight after fleeing from police at a local grocery store.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) are asking the public’s help in locating Michael Archer, 38, of Cottonwood, after police attempted to apprehend him Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Fry’s Food and Drugstore parking lot, 1100 State Route 260, during a traffic stop.
“Archer fled in his red-colored Mercedes-Benz sedan and is currently at large,” Yavapai Silent Witness spokesperson Chris Wilson said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 28.
PANT obtained a search warrant of Archer’s home and found methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Archer is described at a 5-foot-10 male with black hair and black eyes, and has been arrested in the past for multiple counts of dangerous drug possession, as well as sales, fraud and traffic violations.
REWARD
If you provide information leading to the arrest of Archer, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.
Remember, all tips are anonymous. You never have to give your name.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
- Photo: DPS helicopter lifts 66-year-old woman with broken ankle to safety in Mingus Mountain rescue
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Yavapai County health officials say they’re ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 amid federal approval
- Blazin’ M Fall Festival set for Oct. 23-24 in Cottonwood
- VERDE VALLEY'S FINEST ENTERTAINERS SHOWCASED IN A JAZZ JUBILEE JUNE 4 AT THE CHURCH OF THE RED ROCKS
- Obituary: John and Maureen Ruggiero
- Police: 25-year-old man facing sexual assault charges linked to alleged Camp Verde incidents
- Tractor-trailer rolls over onto van exiting I-17, killing 1, injuring others
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Cottonwood student hit by vehicle in crosswalk after getting off school bus
- First case of ‘West Nile Virus’ confirmed in Yavapai County since 2012, health officials say
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona doctors becoming concerned with ‘Triple Threat’ including coronavirus, flu and West Nile
- Police: 35-year-old woman arrested for multiple burglaries in Clarkdale
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Obituary: Penny Denise Smith
- Cottonwood P&Z seeks comment on potential 56-unit multi-family development on 6th Street; meeting set for Oct. 18
- VERDE VALLEY'S FINEST ENTERTAINERS SHOWCASED IN A JAZZ JUBILEE JUNE 4 AT THE CHURCH OF THE RED ROCKS
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: