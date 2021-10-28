OFFERS
YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest

Michael Archer, 38, of Cottonwood, is wanted by YCSO and PANT officers for dangerous drug possession and felony flight after he fled a grocery store parking lot after being stopped by police Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2021. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: October 28, 2021 5:04 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — A 38-year-old Cottonwood man is wanted for dangerous drug and paraphernalia possession and three counts of felony flight after fleeing from police at a local grocery store.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) are asking the public’s help in locating Michael Archer, 38, of Cottonwood, after police attempted to apprehend him Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Fry’s Food and Drugstore parking lot, 1100 State Route 260, during a traffic stop.

“Archer fled in his red-colored Mercedes-Benz sedan and is currently at large,” Yavapai Silent Witness spokesperson Chris Wilson said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 28.

PANT obtained a search warrant of Archer’s home and found methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Archer is described at a 5-foot-10 male with black hair and black eyes, and has been arrested in the past for multiple counts of dangerous drug possession, as well as sales, fraud and traffic violations.

REWARD

If you provide information leading to the arrest of Archer, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

Remember, all tips are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

