Halloween fun: A few Verde Valley events for the family on Sunday

City of Cottonwood to host ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ event Oct. 31

Halloween night in the City of Cottonwood will be packed with fun activities for the entire family to enjoy, according to a news release.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, Cottonwood’s annual Trunk-or-Treat returns to haunt Brian Mickelsen Parkway and the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th St., from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event is free to the public, and all ghouls and ghosts are invited to take part in the event.

Stroll through the decorated trunks if you dare, but attendees beware you are in for a magical treat with this year’s theme of Wizarding World.

The city will have themed games, corn hole, bounce houses, Halloween music and lots and lots of candy.

Are you looking to take part and have a display at the event? Reach out to the Parks and Recreation Department by email at jteel@cottonwoodaz.gov or phone 928-639-3200 to secure your space at this year’s haunted Halloween Trunk-or-Treat.

Camp Verde to host annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ Halloween Festival Oct. 31

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation announced advance planning for the annual Main Street Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival, according to a news release. The popular event will be Sunday, Oct. 31, this year from 5 to 7 p.m. Main Street will be closed down from ACE Hardware to the Camp Verde Feed Store to allow for a safe environment for families to enjoy the activities.

Last year saw a crowd estimated at over 4,000 kids and parents! Businesses, organizations and individuals passed out tons of candy to costumed children strolling the street. Parks and Recreation takes the lead in providing candy for this event by accepting donated funds along with Town funds and then purchasing candy to be parceled out for distribution. Groups with funds to donate are asked to contact Parks and Recreation as soon as possible. They also coordinate placement of booths and cars along the route to maximize social distancing.

In addition to costumed candy gobbling, businesses and groups are invited to organize other activities. These might include a haunted house, musical entertainment or food. Arizona Calvary Chapel, Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde are just some of the community groups that we expect will be joining us for this event. Individuals, organizations or businesses that would like to participate in some way are encouraged to contact staff at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation 928-554-0820, option 3, or email parks@campverde.az.gov.

City of Sedona to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Posse Grounds Park Oct. 31

Join the City of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department for a spooktacular Trunk or Treat event at Posse Grounds Park on Halloween, according to a news release.

Set for Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m., many of Sedona’s businesses and organizations will be hosting decked out vehicle trunks, while donning their best costumes and passing out candy. Children trick-or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk to fill their bags with goodies.

Usually there is a large-scale event in uptown Sedona, but in a survey of merchants, a majority expressed concern over the COVID-19 Delta variant and the high number of youth cases, resulting in a decision to postpone the uptown event until next year.

The city and merchants wanted to provide an alternative in which both the community and businesses still had the opportunity to partake in Halloween fun, hence why the Trunk or Treat at Posse Grounds Park will fill the void, allowing families to enjoy safe trick-or-treating in a festive, open and outdoor venue.

“We are so thankful for the businesses and organizations who have sponsored the Trunk or Treat event, or who have signed up to host a trunk, making this family event possible,” Parks and Recreation Manager Dawn Norman said. “It takes the community coming together during these difficult times, to think of safe alternatives so we can still gather for special occasions and holidays. The annual uptown trick-or-treating will be missed this year, but we’re still going to have a great event for kids and families to attend.”

For more information, visit sedonaaz.gov/your-government/departments/parks-recreation.

Sedona church to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event Oct. 31

On Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, the Sedona United Methodist Church will host their seventh annual “Trunk or Treat” event in the main parking lot between 5 and 7 p.m., according to a news release.

Sedona UMC is located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road, off State Route 179 at the Back O’Beyond traffic circle.

“Trunk or Treat is a fun and safe way for kids to celebrate Halloween,” a news release stated. “Everyone in the community is invited to go trick or treating at the decorated car trunks, receive candy and enjoy the outdoor event. There will also be free hot dogs and snacks for those who need a quick dinner.” The church invites families to stop by on their way to Trick or Treating at Posse Grounds or other communities. Trunk or Treat is free.

For more information, please contact the church office at 928-282-1780 or visit the church website at sedonaumc.org.

Beaver Creek hosting ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ on Oct. 31

The Beaver Creek Community Association, along with Beaver Creek Kiwanis and the Copper Canyon Fire & Medical Authority, are scheduled to host a Halloween Spooktacular on Sunday, Oct. 31, according to a news release. The event is in Lake Montezuma at Rollins Park in the Village Square from 5 to 7 p.m. Trunk ’n Treat, music, games, hot dogs, popcorn and witch’s punch are featured. All free. Please escort your children to the Spooktacular. Bring flashlights since most parking is not lighted. Additional volunteers with vehicles are needed for trunk ‘n treat and should call 928-301-2749 to sign up.

‘Haunted History’ performance set for Oct. 31 at Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum presents poet and author Michael Peach in a special and spooky performance of “Haunted History” on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, at 3 p.m. in the historic Fruit Packing Shed, according to a news release.

Come spend an autumn afternoon at the museum and hear ghostly tales – some of which have their origins right in our own back yard! Peach will share true stories about ghostly encounters and Halloween fun.

The show will include an original piece called “Peoria’s Runaway Pumpkin,” based on Peoria, Arizona’s Halloween surprise of a 25-foot-tall, 300-pound pumpkin gone rogue.

Also on the play bill are four of Mike’s original poems: “Little Bill” about the unsolved alleged murder of Bill Fredricks at the Van Deren cabin; “The Hauntings of the Red Ghost,” a true story about a 19th Century Arizona monster; “The Cactus Killer,” a true story of murder and revenge in the Arizona desert; and “The Ghosts of Wilson Canyon” based on the death of bear hunter Richard Wilson in 1885. Plus, Mike always throws in a surprise or two and new works.

An award-winning actor, playwright and historian Michael Peach is especially good at bringing to life history and his subjects. But, he isn’t afraid to also spin some tall tales, too. Informative and entertaining, Mike’s shows have long been a favorite of university, state and national parks, and historically-oriented audiences.

The show is about an hour long. Tickets are $6, with children under 12 free. Museum admission is separate.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Park in Uptown. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about this presentation or the museum, call 928-282-7038.

Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggers Ball Murder Mystery Dinner set for Oct. 31 at Sound Bites Grille

On Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sound Bites Grill is offering an unforgettable Halloween murder mystery dinner, Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggars Ball, according to a news release.

This very special treat on Halloween is sure to trick guests in this who dun it mystery theatre.

Cast members list as a Who’s who of Sedona and the Verde Valley with Emmy Award winning writer, actress Dev Ross as Detective Dandy Dick, popular Sedona singer, actor, entertainer Tom Jepperson as the mad scientist Dr. Frankenfurter, actor, singer Greg Benedetto as sleazy TV producer Hector, and well known singer, actor, entertainer Shondra Jepperson as Batrina the Hostess with the Mostess.

Ross, Benedetto and the Jeppersons have extensive backgrounds in theatre, TV, film and production. Ross is Disney and two-time Emmy award winning writer. Benedetto recently moved to Sedona from the Cleveland where audiences enjoyed his performances in acting and singing roles. The Jeppersons have entertained audiences with their own shows across the U.S. and continue to be local performing favorites.

Guests fit together clues during the evening’s breakout scenes of scary hilarity and enjoy a delicious four-course dinner designed by Sound Bites Grill, 101 N. State Route 89A, Sedona, for this very special evening. A prize will be given to the winner who votes correctly on who did the dirty deed. There will also be prizes awarded for the scariest and funniest costume.

Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggars Ball Murder Mystery includes a four-course dinner. Reservations can be made by visiting SoundBitesGrill.com or calling Sound Bites Grill at 928-282-2713.