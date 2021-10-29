Obituary: Charles Vance Carter
Charles Vance Carter
1932 - 2021
Charles Vance Carter, 88, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on September 12, 2021. Vance was born in Blevins, Arkansas on December 19, 1932 to Clennia (Nash) and Arthur Bertrum “A.B.” Carter, who had three other children, Wallace, Betty Jo, and Mary Ruth, all of whom have preceded Vance in death.
Born during the Great Depression, Vance would recall stories of hardship as well as good times during his upbringing. Leaving school early, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War aboard an aircraft carrier; the USS Oriskany. In May, 1955 he returned to Eloy, Arizona where he married Velma Lois Wilson, and together they had four children, Cindy, Colet, Kevin, and Colby. After marrying Lois, he attended Eastern Arizona College where he played football and then went on to obtain his Bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University and a Master’s degree in education from Arizona State University. He worked as a school teacher for over 30 years in Glendale and Sedona, Arizona. In over 30 years of teaching school he only missed one day, and that was to help one of his own children in a time of need.
Vance enjoyed life and was a devoted member of the Church of Christ for over sixty years. He raised a garden every summer while also working for the Sedona Slide Rock Store and the Arizona Forest Service. Vance loved talking about his ancestors, country music, traveling, and being with his children and grandchildren. One of his grandsons said it best, “he rarely bought us material things, this made us want to come spend time with him.” He will be greatly missed by all.
Vance is preceded in death by his parents and siblings as well as his son, Kevin (Lori). He is survived by his wife, Lois; his children, Cindy (Wayne), Colet, and Colby; his grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan, Colton, Jazmine (David), Brinn (Jon), Caden, and Cole; and his great-grandchildren, Lilly, Rose, Violet, and Jace.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by the family.
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
- Photo: DPS helicopter lifts 66-year-old woman with broken ankle to safety in Mingus Mountain rescue
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Yavapai County health officials say they’re ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 amid federal approval
- Blazin’ M Fall Festival set for Oct. 23-24 in Cottonwood
- VERDE VALLEY'S FINEST ENTERTAINERS SHOWCASED IN A JAZZ JUBILEE JUNE 4 AT THE CHURCH OF THE RED ROCKS
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Jerome fire quickly contained inside 2-story, 15,000-square foot building
- Tractor-trailer rolls over onto van exiting I-17, killing 1, injuring others
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Cottonwood student hit by vehicle in crosswalk after getting off school bus
- First case of ‘West Nile Virus’ confirmed in Yavapai County since 2012, health officials say
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona doctors becoming concerned with ‘Triple Threat’ including coronavirus, flu and West Nile
- Police: 35-year-old woman arrested for multiple burglaries in Clarkdale
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Obituary: Penny Denise Smith
- Cottonwood P&Z seeks comment on potential 56-unit multi-family development on 6th Street; meeting set for Oct. 18
- VERDE VALLEY'S FINEST ENTERTAINERS SHOWCASED IN A JAZZ JUBILEE JUNE 4 AT THE CHURCH OF THE RED ROCKS
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: