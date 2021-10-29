Obituary: Douglas Edwin Braly
Douglas Edwin Braly
1957 - 2020
Douglas Edwin Braly, 63, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born on January 23rd, 1957 to Joseph and Charlotte Braly.
Doug was a man loved by all. An award-winning father, first place husband, and elite friend. For those blessed to have had a conversation with Doug, you know he was intentional and genuine with your time and your thoughts. Doug was many things and was amazing at them all. He was a talented tennis player as a young boy, professional cyclist in his prime, and a sharpshooter on the basketball court through his older age. Doug could take you down in any challenge and do it with a humble smile. He was admired by many and will be missed dearly.
He is rejoined with his beautiful wife, Stella in Heaven and survived by his two daughters, Deserata and Torey Braly.
Services will be held on November 6th from 4:00 pm - 6:00 p.m., at the Clarkdale Club House, 19 N 9th St, Clarkdale, AZ 86324 An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
- Photo: DPS helicopter lifts 66-year-old woman with broken ankle to safety in Mingus Mountain rescue
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Yavapai County health officials say they’re ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 amid federal approval
- Blazin’ M Fall Festival set for Oct. 23-24 in Cottonwood
- VERDE VALLEY'S FINEST ENTERTAINERS SHOWCASED IN A JAZZ JUBILEE JUNE 4 AT THE CHURCH OF THE RED ROCKS
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Jerome fire quickly contained inside 2-story, 15,000-square foot building
- Tractor-trailer rolls over onto van exiting I-17, killing 1, injuring others
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Cottonwood student hit by vehicle in crosswalk after getting off school bus
- First case of ‘West Nile Virus’ confirmed in Yavapai County since 2012, health officials say
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona doctors becoming concerned with ‘Triple Threat’ including coronavirus, flu and West Nile
- Police: 35-year-old woman arrested for multiple burglaries in Clarkdale
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Obituary: Penny Denise Smith
- Cottonwood P&Z seeks comment on potential 56-unit multi-family development on 6th Street; meeting set for Oct. 18
- VERDE VALLEY'S FINEST ENTERTAINERS SHOWCASED IN A JAZZ JUBILEE JUNE 4 AT THE CHURCH OF THE RED ROCKS
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: