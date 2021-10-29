Obituary: Douglas Edwin Braly

Douglas Edwin Braly

1957 - 2020

Douglas Edwin Braly, 63, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born on January 23rd, 1957 to Joseph and Charlotte Braly.

Doug was a man loved by all. An award-winning father, first place husband, and elite friend. For those blessed to have had a conversation with Doug, you know he was intentional and genuine with your time and your thoughts. Doug was many things and was amazing at them all. He was a talented tennis player as a young boy, professional cyclist in his prime, and a sharpshooter on the basketball court through his older age. Doug could take you down in any challenge and do it with a humble smile. He was admired by many and will be missed dearly.

He is rejoined with his beautiful wife, Stella in Heaven and survived by his two daughters, Deserata and Torey Braly.

Services will be held on November 6th from 4:00 pm - 6:00 p.m., at the Clarkdale Club House, 19 N 9th St, Clarkdale, AZ 86324 An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.