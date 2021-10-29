OFFERS
Sat, Oct. 30
Obituary: Kristopher Andrew Streit

Kristopher Andrew Streit. (Courtesy)

Kristopher Andrew Streit. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 29, 2021 6:10 p.m.

Kristopher Andrew Streit

2021

Kristopher Andrew Streit passed away on September 8, 2021. He is survived by his dear wife, Cynthia; children, Kristina, John and their families and grandchildren, Austin, Andrew, Alissa and Addison. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Anne Streit; siblings, Lise, Kevin, Craig, Leanne, and their families, as well as many cousins and good friends.

Kris had a great love of the outdoors. He enjoyed horseback riding, camping, hunting, snowmobiling and many other outdoor activities. He was a member of a Search and Rescue team in North Park, Colorado. Kris particularly loved working in North Park on the Streit Ranch.

Kris was very kind and generous in helping others with his many abilities as a carpenter, mechanic, and handyman. He was always there when the need arose. He especially enjoyed sharing his faith and love of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Kris awaits his loved ones to join him in heavenly glory.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.

