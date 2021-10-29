Obituary: Patricia J. Dillon
Patricia J. Dillon
1935 - 2021
Our loving mother, Patricia J. Dillon, left us to be with the Lord on October 27, 2021. She was born on November 9, 1935, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was 85 years old.
She dedicated her life to her children as well as to public education. She worked as a teacher and School Psychologist for over 30 years. She received her Doctorate Degree in School Psychology from Northern Arizona University in 1989. She worked in Prescott, Arizona, Beaverton, Oregon, Cottonwood, Arizona, as well as on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Northern Arizona. She volunteered time to CASA and to different ministries at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Patricia is survived by daughters, Mary Zale (Mike Thompson) of Cottonwood, Audrey Islas (Sus) of Cornville; son, Allen “Sonny” Zale (Shelly) of Cornville; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on November 3, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd, Cottonwood, Arizona. A Viewing and Rosary will be at 4 to 5 p.m., respectively on Tuesday, November 2nd at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, Arizona.
Donations can be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
An online guest book is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
