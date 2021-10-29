OFFERS
Sat, Oct. 30
Obituary: Samuel Hightower

Samuel Hightower. (Courtesy)

Samuel Hightower. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 29, 2021 6:05 p.m.

Samuel Hightower

1951 - 2021

Samuel Hightower passed away peacefully on October 19, 2021. He was born on August 10, 1951 in Benham, Kentucky.

Sam came to the Verde Valley from Flagstaff with his best friend, David in January of 1971. Sam was a corpsman in the Navy and worked as an orderly and doctors’ assistant for twelve years at then Marcus J. Lawrence Hospital (Verde Valley Medical Center, Cottonwood). He was later Assistant Manager at Thousand Trails Resort for several years.

Sam was well loved by everyone, working at the community garden, regularly helping to feed the poor, and a beloved member of Living Water church. Sam never said an unkind word about anyone, always being upbeat and positive. We have lost a true angel of a man.

Sam is survived by his life partner, David and a community forever changed by having known him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 6th in the Clarkdale Town Park, 1001 Main St., Clarkdale, AZ, 86324.

Please bring your own chair. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Old Town Mission, 116 E. Pinal St. Cottonwood, AZ 86326, www.oldtownmission.org, (928)634-7869.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

