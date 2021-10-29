Obituary: Vernal Keith Dunton
Vernal Keith Dunton
1955 - 2021
Vernal Keith Dunton passed away at his home in his sleep, on October 21, 2021. He had a stroke in April and was working fiercely towards a full recovery. Last month Keith had another stroke, which sadly left him to weak to fight. Keith was born in Payson, Utah September 21, 1955 to Keith and Edna Dunton. He was the first of five children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Edna Dunton; wife, Sherry Johnson and grandson, Miguel Garcia. He is survived by stepfather, Emmett Allen; his siblings, Tracy Norvell, Russell Dunton, Bobby and Dora Dunton and Becky and David Waters; stepchildren, April Brown, David Hauser, Steven Hauser, Lena Crusha and Valerie Hauser; six nephews and three nieces; 12 grandchildren; 33 greatgrandchildren and 16 great great grandchidren.
Keith never raised children of his own, it was his great granddaughter, Gabriella, who showed him the depth of love you could have for a child. He always said it was the day he learned what the true meaning of empathy was. That love for a child soon grew to encompass all of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Keith was a honest man and a good friend. He loved music, his family, especially his wife Sherry. He worked thirty years for C&B Construction in Cottonwood, Arizona before retiring. He was a diligent worker and excellent Carpenter.
There are many good times remembered with Vernal Keith and he will not be forgotten for we hold our memories close to our hearts.
Information was provided by the family.
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
- Photo: DPS helicopter lifts 66-year-old woman with broken ankle to safety in Mingus Mountain rescue
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Yavapai County health officials say they’re ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 amid federal approval
- Blazin’ M Fall Festival set for Oct. 23-24 in Cottonwood
- VERDE VALLEY'S FINEST ENTERTAINERS SHOWCASED IN A JAZZ JUBILEE JUNE 4 AT THE CHURCH OF THE RED ROCKS
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Jerome fire quickly contained inside 2-story, 15,000-square foot building
- Tractor-trailer rolls over onto van exiting I-17, killing 1, injuring others
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Cottonwood student hit by vehicle in crosswalk after getting off school bus
- First case of ‘West Nile Virus’ confirmed in Yavapai County since 2012, health officials say
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona doctors becoming concerned with ‘Triple Threat’ including coronavirus, flu and West Nile
- Police: 35-year-old woman arrested for multiple burglaries in Clarkdale
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Obituary: Penny Denise Smith
- Cottonwood P&Z seeks comment on potential 56-unit multi-family development on 6th Street; meeting set for Oct. 18
- VERDE VALLEY'S FINEST ENTERTAINERS SHOWCASED IN A JAZZ JUBILEE JUNE 4 AT THE CHURCH OF THE RED ROCKS
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: