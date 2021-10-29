OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Oct. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Vernal Keith Dunton

Vernal Keith Dunton. (Courtesy)

Vernal Keith Dunton. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 29, 2021 6:06 p.m.

Vernal Keith Dunton

1955 - 2021

Vernal Keith Dunton passed away at his home in his sleep, on October 21, 2021. He had a stroke in April and was working fiercely towards a full recovery. Last month Keith had another stroke, which sadly left him to weak to fight. Keith was born in Payson, Utah September 21, 1955 to Keith and Edna Dunton. He was the first of five children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Edna Dunton; wife, Sherry Johnson and grandson, Miguel Garcia. He is survived by stepfather, Emmett Allen; his siblings, Tracy Norvell, Russell Dunton, Bobby and Dora Dunton and Becky and David Waters; stepchildren, April Brown, David Hauser, Steven Hauser, Lena Crusha and Valerie Hauser; six nephews and three nieces; 12 grandchildren; 33 greatgrandchildren and 16 great great grandchidren.

Keith never raised children of his own, it was his great granddaughter, Gabriella, who showed him the depth of love you could have for a child. He always said it was the day he learned what the true meaning of empathy was. That love for a child soon grew to encompass all of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Keith was a honest man and a good friend. He loved music, his family, especially his wife Sherry. He worked thirty years for C&B Construction in Cottonwood, Arizona before retiring. He was a diligent worker and excellent Carpenter.

There are many good times remembered with Vernal Keith and he will not be forgotten for we hold our memories close to our hearts.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News