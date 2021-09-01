OFFERS
13th annual ‘Get Your Licks on Route 66’ pet adoption tour set for Sedona on Sept. 9

The 13th annual “Get Your Licks on Route 66” pet adoption tour is scheduled to visit Sedona on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at PetSmart, 2356 W. State Route 89A. (Fido Friendly Magazine/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 1, 2021 4:17 p.m.

SEDONA — The 13th annual “Get Your Licks on Route 66” cross country pet adoption tour will arrive in Sedona next week, according to a news release.

The event is scheduled to take place Thursday, Sept. 9, at PetSmart, 2356 W. State Route 89A, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The annual tour has successfully worked with local animal shelters across the country to find forever homes for over 14,000 pets in the last 12 years, according to a news release.

“We are so excited about this year’s tour,” Founder Susan Sims, Publisher of FIDO Friendly Magazine, said. “After all that we have been through during COVID-19, this tour is going to be special. We can’t wait to help participating animal shelters find forever homes for their homeless pets and through our prize wheel, raise money for the individual shelters.”

For more information, visit fidofriendly.com.

Information provided by Fido Friendly Magazine.

