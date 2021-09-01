Camp Verde Library to host 9-11 educational exhibition
CAMP VERDE — Sept. 11, 2001, was a day that changed the world.
Recently, the Camp Verde Community Library announced its participation in, “September 11, 2001: The Day that Changed the World,” an educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnesses and survived the attacks.
Told across 14 posters, displayed in the library’s first-floor exhibit space during the month of September, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection.
“It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11,” a news release stated.
Twenty years after the attacks, with terrorism still a threat today, the events of 9/11 and its aftermath remind us that we may never be able to prevent all the actions of people intent on harming others, but we do have control over how we respond to such events.
“Whether by volunteering in our local communities, serving our nation in the military, caring for the sick, or through other efforts, all of us can help build the world in which we want to live. As we witness history unfolding in our own time, the ways we choose to respond—both large and small—can demonstrate the best of human nature after even the worst of days,” a news release stated.
This 9/11 Memorial & Museum curated exhibition reflects the core pillars of commemoration, education, and inspiration as we prepare to observe the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the strength to renew and rebuild,” 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Alice M. Greenwald said.
The poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this exhibition do not necessarily represent those of the National endowment for Humanities.
For questions or more information on this exhibition, please visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum at 911memorial.org, or contact them via email at press@911memorial.org.
Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.
Information provided by the Camp Verde Community Library.
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Yavapai County sees 92.1% of new COVID-19 cases come from unvaccinated people
- Semi-truck carrying 25 tons of hay on I-17 near Camp Verde goes up in flames
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Midgely Bridge in Sedona
- Photo: 2 children, 2 other passengers injured after accident on Main St. in Cottonwood
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
- Cottonwood City Council mulls court decision on water wells
- Update: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Midgley Bridge in Sedona
- Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Dolnick
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Cottonwood PD: Driver wanted for causing rollover accident and fleeing scene arrested
- Photo Gallery: Faith Moore's 'Celebration of Life'
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: