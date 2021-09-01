City of Cottonwood to close administrative offices for Labor Day; recreation center to remain open

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day, but the city’s recreation center will remain open, according to a news release.

The Cottonwood Recreation Center will remain open on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, and will operate according to the following schedule:

Fitness Center: 4:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Indoor Pool: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Outdoor pool: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Group Exercise Classes: Canceled

The Cottonwood Public Library will be closed for Labor Day, and will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m.

Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) and Verde Shuttle will be operating regular service on Labor Day. All ADA and Fixed Route Services will be running for the Red Line, Blue Line, Yellow Line, Green Line, Paratransit and Verde Shuttle. The CAT administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 8 a.m.

Public Safety will be working regular hours and emergency utility personnel will be on-call and available.

“The City of Cottonwood wishes everyone a safe Labor Day weekend,” a news release stated.

For more information, please contact the City of Cottonwood at 928-634-5526.

Information provided by the City of Cottonwood.