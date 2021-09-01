Keeping beer and rivers flowing: KSB virtual speaker series hosts Steven Prager on Sept. 8

Keep Sedona Beautiful presents Audubon Society Outreach Biologist Steven Prager on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. for its monthly Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series webinar, according to a news release.

Please visit the KSB website, keepsedonabeautiful.org for details.

“If whisky is for drinking and water is for fighting over, then craft beer is for bringing people together,” is a quote on the website of Western Rivers Brewers’ Council (WRBC).

In a presentation titled “Keeping Beer and Rivers Flowing,” Steve will talk about WRBC, a coalition of conservation-minded craft breweries that support the Audubon’s work protecting rivers across the Colorado River and Rio Grande basins through advocacy and outreach.

“Craft beer depends on reliable water – and so do our rivers.”

Steve connects community members with conservation action opportunities – be it through bird survey, policy action, or hands-on habitat work. Specific work includes the Western Rivers Brewers’ Council, Western Rivers Action Network, Important Bird Areas program, campus chapter and general chapter relations, and managing the nationally-recognized River Pathways program focused on inspiring teens toward careers in conservation.

Steve earned a bachelor’s degree in conservation biology/ecological sustainability from Arizona State University. When he’s not looking up to find birds, he’s looking down to find snakes.

For more information, please visit az.audubon.org/conservation/western-rivers-brewers-council.

KSB’s next Speaker Series will be on Oct. 13 featuring Janie Agyagos, Wildlife Biologist USDA and to finish out the year, Sedona Photographer Ted Grussing will be speaking on Nov. 10.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.

A nonprofit since 1972, Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area, now and in the future. KSB activities range from education and advocacy to hands-on tasks such as litter lifting, as well as preserving the quality of Oak Creek and maintaining Sedona’s dark, star-studded night skies.

For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit keepsedonabeautiful.org.

Information provided by Keep Sedona Beautiful.