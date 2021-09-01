OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 02
Rotary Club of Sedona Village to host ‘Golf Extravaganza’ on Sept. 26

(Rotary Club of Sedona Village/Courtesy)

(Rotary Club of Sedona Village/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 1, 2021 1:20 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village is scheduled to host a Golf Extravaganza at the Oakcreek Country Club on Sunday, Sept. 26, according to a news release.

The event, starting at 8:30 a.m., will raise money to support Village Rotary Club projects including the community garden, veterans programs, books for preschoolers, Verde Valley Special Olympics, and many other noteworthy projects.

“The Golf Extravaganza stands out as a unique golf experience and participants are encouraged to sign up just for that, the experience,” a news release stated.

The event will have “challenges” on every hole and if golfers are really good (lucky) a tricked-out golf cart, donated by Arizona Ranch and Resort Cars, could be won with a hole in one on the designated hole. Besides being entertaining, the day will include prizes and a “best” golf outfit contest.

Participants need to wear the costume during the competition and will be judged during lunch.

COST

A donation of $65 for Oakcreek Country Club (OCC) members, and $125 for non-OCC members. For the donation cost, each player receives greens fees, golf cart, practice balls, morning snack, golf balls, goody bag, BBQ lunch, drink, and a day of fun that will be the topic of conversation for the following year.

SPECIAL GUEST

Special Olympic athletes will be in attendance assisting Rotarians and golfers during the event and OCC golf pro, Heather Risk, will participate alongside the Special Olympics athlete foursome team.

SUPPORT

Players are asked to secure pledges in support of their participation. Sponsorships are available for the event and for each of the holes. Visit sedonavillagerotary.org for more information or to register, contribute, and support the community. Donations, pledges, and sponsorships are to be made to the Village Rotary Club Charitable Fund, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

WHAT IS ROTARY

Rotary International is a service organization that works to promote world health, eradication of polio, supports the education of young people, and makes local communities a better place through a variety of service activities.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village meets the first and third Thursdays each month in a hybrid format. Choose in person in room 108A on the Big Park School campus, or via Zoom. Email heather@frontburnermedia.com for the link. For more information about the club visit www.sedonavillagerotary.org.

Information provided by the Rotary Club of Sedona Village.

