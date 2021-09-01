Sedona Literacy Center needs volunteers for reading program

Do you need a new volunteer opportunity? The Sedona Literacy Center is hoping to resume its work with second and third graders who are behind their classmates in reading and writing. We were able to offer a few students help last January through April at Oak Creek School in Cornville.

This year we are hoping to resume at West Sedona School. The current plan is to begin sometime in late September, so we need to recruit some new volunteers to join our returning ones.

If you think this might be a good fit for you, please contact Carolyn Fisher at sedonaliteracy@yahoo.com to learn more.

We are encouraging volunteers to be fully vaccinated and wear masks since the age group we work with are not yet eligible for vaccines.

Information provided by the Sedona Literacy Center.