Sedona Literacy Center needs volunteers for reading program
Do you need a new volunteer opportunity? The Sedona Literacy Center is hoping to resume its work with second and third graders who are behind their classmates in reading and writing. We were able to offer a few students help last January through April at Oak Creek School in Cornville.
This year we are hoping to resume at West Sedona School. The current plan is to begin sometime in late September, so we need to recruit some new volunteers to join our returning ones.
If you think this might be a good fit for you, please contact Carolyn Fisher at sedonaliteracy@yahoo.com to learn more.
We are encouraging volunteers to be fully vaccinated and wear masks since the age group we work with are not yet eligible for vaccines.
Information provided by the Sedona Literacy Center.
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Yavapai County sees 92.1% of new COVID-19 cases come from unvaccinated people
- Semi-truck carrying 25 tons of hay on I-17 near Camp Verde goes up in flames
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Midgely Bridge in Sedona
- Photo: 2 children, 2 other passengers injured after accident on Main St. in Cottonwood
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
- Cottonwood City Council mulls court decision on water wells
- Update: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Midgley Bridge in Sedona
- Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Dolnick
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Cottonwood PD: Driver wanted for causing rollover accident and fleeing scene arrested
- Photo Gallery: Faith Moore's 'Celebration of Life'
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: