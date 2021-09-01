Upcoming Events: Sedona Arts Academy in September, October

Sedona Arts Academy (SAA) announces Salsa Night with Dana on Mondays starting Aug. 30 through Oct. 11, 7 to 8 p.m.

Dana De Luz leads this Salsa 101 six-week series where you’ll learn and perfect at least 15 easy Salsa steps. Have fun while enjoying lively Latin music certain to get your hips moving. Each class will include a warm-up with Latin motion techniques and review of steps from the previous week. Then we’ll learn some new steps. Put on the music and shake those hips! Advanced registration is recommended for this event. For the six-week series the price is $120, or drop-in for $30 per session. Tickets are at bit.ly/SAA-salsa-Mondays.

Taco Tuesday Celebrating SAA’s One Year Anniversary, Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Join us in celebrating our one year anniversary with Simon Angels Taco (food truck), Salsa Dancing with Dana DeLuz and DJ Joseph Miranda of YoYito Sound on music. This is a free event. Purchase a taco or two from the food truck. Learn a few salsa steps. Enjoy DT Joseph’s selections that will be bound to get you up and out of your seat. Beverages will be available with a small donation. Following CDC COVID-19 recommendations. Please register at bit.ly/saa-taco-tuesday.

Paint for Fun Night with Phyllis Anglin on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

This paint class is hosted by local artist Phyllis Aglin. She will be guiding you through her paint-along system where you’ll create a beautiful painting, ready to display in your home. Tickets are $35 and this includes all your painting supplies, light snacks, and a beverage. Tickets are at https://bit.ly/saa-paint-class.

Open Mic Night and Master Class with Sabina Sandoval, Sept. 12, 6 to 10 p.m.

Join us for a special event where we welcome Sabina Sandoval’s Free to be Me Drumming Event Master Class. Let our spirits soar, and the pulse of the earth be felt, by people united by the healing rhythm, the pounding of our hearts with one of the most powerful instruments in the world.... the drum. This is for anyone. Drums provided. Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35 includes Open Mic night following event from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Open Mic only is $10. Ticket Link: bit.ly/SAA-open-mic-weekly.

Arvel Bird, The Power of Nine Workshop, Sept. 13, 14 & 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Arvel Bird of American-Indian and Celtic heritages will guide you into the realm of Animal Spirit Guides to help you learn which of the Nine Animal Spirit-Guides have connected with you from birth. The Power of Nine Workshop leads you into the discovery of three power animals each day until you have all nine in all possible directions. This leads you to discover your true personality. Attend one class, or all three, to discover your specific Sacred Power Animal Totem! Lunch is provided. Tickets: Advance Purchase: single class - $59 or all three classes - $169 (5% discount); At-the-Door: single class - $69; Tickets on sale now at bit.ly/saa-animal-totem-workshop. No refunds. For more information, call 860-705-9711.

Marilyn’s House Party with Elyse Monet on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Marilyn provides personalized genetic charts and guidance that reveals your authentic self and how you can become the Master of your destiny! Includes three art projects for self-expression and personal readings by Marilyn for all guests. $35 per person. Additional dates: Sept. 15 and Oct. 8 and 15. Eventbrite (ticketing) - bit.ly/saa-marilyn-events.

Dance for Peace on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 6 to 8 p.m.

Join us to celebrate Sedona International City of Peace with an evening of dance and live music featuring Kaleidoscope Redrocks, the sister duo of Gracie and Tivona from the Village of Oak Creek. They’ll be playing rock, country, folk and pop favorites from the 1970’s. For more information, call 928-821-8776.

Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Josh Rivedal’s Kicking My Blue Genes in the Butt, Sept. 23-24, 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Sept. 25, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Josh Rivedal’s one man, live Broadway-style play Kicking My Blue Genes in the Butt includes fifteen characters and seven songs and is both comedic and poignant. Mr. Rivedal discusses the tragic suicides of both his father and grandfather in a primal piece of live storytelling that creates an emotional connection with the audience and conveys the powerful message that suicide is preventable. Finally, there will be a live Q&A between Rivedal and the audience on the importance of mental health and suicide prevention. Representatives of NAMI of Phoenix, and Verde Valley Mental Health Coalition will moderate the after-show discussion. Purchase Tickets at bit.ly/etc-kicking-blue-genes in advance with reserved seating – $55 (sit at table with your friends/family, includes drink tickets and table service); in advance – $35; at the door – $45.

NOTE: All events will be held at Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 State Route 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek. For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.

Information provided by Sedona Arts Academy.