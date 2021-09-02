Cottonwood Denny’s GM sets up table to honor 13 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack
EDITOR'S NOTE: Photo and video are courtesy of Ashleigh Clark.
COTTONWOOD — Denny’s General Manager Christine Hansen woke up one morning this week looking to honor the 13 U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan during a suicide bombing.
She just didn’t know how. That was until she watched a few videos on TikTok.
“I’m a big TikTok fan, and on TikTok, I saw a lot of other establishments around the country doing stuff,” Hansen told the Independent on Thursday, Sept. 2. “I’ve always been a patriotic general manager … I’ve always done stuff to honor 9-11 victims, our military, and backing first responders.”
With an idea in mind, Hansen went to work, putting three tables together at Denny’s, 2211 State Route 89A, Cottonwood, and dressing them up with red, white and blue cloths, and setting a plate at each position, one for each solider killed in the bombing. Each plate features a hand-written note with the deceased soldier’s name.
“We did this to honor them,” Hansen said, adding she plans to keep the display up until Saturday, Sept. 11, the 20-year anniversary of 9-11.
“It’s our way of giving back. I don’t know what else we could do,” Hansen said.
Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Aug. 26 while fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
President Joe Biden honored the fallen soldiers at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday, Aug. 29, as one by one, the remains of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide bombing were removed from a military plane that brought them home.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.
