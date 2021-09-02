MATForce to host 2 free events during ‘National Suicide Prevention Month’

COTTONWOOD — MATForce, a primary prevention organization focused on stopping youth drug use before it starts, recognizes through research that thoughts of suicide are often closely associated with substance use.

“We can all help prevent suicide,” a news release stated.

Every year, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and other mental health organizations and individuals across the U.S. raise awareness of suicide prevention during September, National Suicide Prevention Month.

In honor of National Suicide Prevention Month, MATForce is offering two free events that train people to help someone experiencing a mental health crisis or thinking about suicide. As well as offering information and resources available in our community to assist and support people with thoughts of suicide.

LIFE SAVING CONNECTION

Register today to learn four basic steps to create a life-saving connection using suicide alertness skills. safeTALK works; studies show that participants gain confidence: asking people about suicide directly; connecting them to life-saving resources; keeping them safe until those resources take over.

This four hour class is Friday, Sept. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the MATForce Camp Verde office, 600 S. 1st Street. Please RSVP for this free event to info@matforceaz.org or call 928-708-0100.

MENTAL HEALTH

Mental Health First Aid is an eight-hour, in-person training to learn how to help those struggling with a mental health crisis. Learn how to connect and interact with those in crisis; recognize common signs and symptoms of mental illness and substance use; and learn to listen non-judgmentally.

This class is Thursday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MATForce Camp Verde office, 600 S. 1st Street. Please RSVP for this free event to info@matforceaz.org, or call 928-708-0100.

For more information or to register for a class please contact MATForce at info@matforceaz.org, call 928-708-0100, or visit matforce.org.

Information provided by MATForce.