Fri, Sept. 03
Prescott National Forest to close all offices, ranger stations for Labor Day

Prescott National Forest. (Independent file photo)

Prescott National Forest. (Independent file photo)

Originally Published: September 2, 2021 5:12 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — In observance of Labor Day, all Prescott National Forest offices and ranger stations will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, according to a news release.

Virtual business hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

“If you are planning to visit the Prescott NF over the weekend, know before you go. Check the weather forecast and be prepared for seasonal fluctuations,” Prescott National Forest Service spokesperson Debbie Maneely said in a statement. “Use good judgment and basic safety precautions when hiking, biking, fishing or camping. Respect our public lands by packing out your trash.”

With recent rains trails will be wet for a little while even when the nice weather returns. Please consider the damage that could be caused to trails when planning visits after heavy precipitation.

“This advice applies to all user groups motorized and non-motorized for roads and trails. All users have the ability to cause damage to trail surfaces and corridors; the impact varies from user-to-user,” Maneely said.

Consider using a rocky forest road for riding or walk a neighborhood that you have never been too when there is a chance trails could be wet, Maneely added.

“Forest road users should also be considerate of the damage they can cause on wet and muddy roads,” Maneely said.

For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/Prescott.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest Service.

