COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County reports 453 new cases, 9 deaths this week

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 453 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in five days, according to a news release Friday.

The county has tested 138,319 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 24,042 positive cases and 588 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said Friday, Sept. 3.

The county remains in high transmission of COVID-19, with the positivity rate back up to 14%, and remaining at over 280 cases per 100,000 residents.

Cottonwood’s Verde Valley Medical Center reported 15 new cases Friday, while Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott reported 42. The Prescott VA has three new patients.

STATE

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,802 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 80 new deaths overnight, according to the state’s dashboard.

The data since the pandemic started now stands at 1,023,935 cases and 18,959 deaths. The number of virus-related hospitalizations was 2,051 as of Thursday, a slight dip from a day earlier.

Health officials fear the upcoming Labor Day weekend could drive up numbers further with people wanting to get together in large groups as the virus surges.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director has advised that unvaccinated people should not travel during the holiday weekend.

In Arizona, more than 4 million people — or 56.2% of the eligible population — have gotten at least one vaccine dose. More than 3.5 million people are fully vaccinated.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

September is Suicide Prevention Month, which gives everyone an opportunity to raise awareness about prevention and stigma, share resources, and provide support to those whose lives have been forever impacted by the loss of a loved one to suicide.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives. Many of us are facing challenges that can be stressful, overwhelming, and cause strong emotions in adults and children,” Farneti said in a statement. “The ongoing stress, fear, grief, uncertainty created by COVID-19 pandemic has weighed on all of us, but many children and teens have had an especially tough time coping emotionally. We need to be compassionate and kind to ourselves as well as others.” Farneti went on to say, “We must try not to judge ourselves so harshly in our relationships, as parents, and in our jobs. This is a time to appreciate who we are as individuals, to recognize and value our different strengths, and accept our common humanity. We are all less than perfect and we are all doing the best we can in the circumstances we find ourselves in.”

The Suicide Prevention Resource Center (SPRC) has compiled a selection of web pages and information sheets on mental health and coping with the effects of COVID-19, visit sprc.org/COVID19.

These resources are a selection from key organizations in the field. One resource is the CDC’s website called “Coping-19” (coping-19.org) provides resources on healthy living topics such as exercise, nutrition, and meditation, family activities, and medical guidance.

Other great local resources can be found through the Yavapai County Justice and Mental Health Coalition website: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/; the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) Yavapai’s website: https://mentalhealthresources.org/, and 2-1-1 Arizona https://211arizona.org/help/health-care-mental-health/, and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 and https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

