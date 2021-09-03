Independent seeks breast cancer survivors, info
COTTONWOOD — The Verde Independent will be observing October Breast Cancer Awareness Month with our annual “pink” pages, and we need the community’s help to raise awareness and education about breast care.
We hope to share the stories of those who have lived this journey, be it longtime survivors or those who have just been diagnosed.
We are eager to hear of the treatments and medical advances that have assisted local patients’ with their treatment and recovery. We also want to hear from those who have found ways to promote awareness and education in the greater community.
Please send us a brief about your journey and photos, and we will compile them together for these informative pages.
Email Independent Editor Brian M. Bergner Jr. your brief at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.
Deadline for submissions is Friday, Sept. 24.
