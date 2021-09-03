OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Sept. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Independent seeks breast cancer survivors, info

October is breast cancer awareness month. The Verde Independent is asking Verde Valley residents to tell their story. For more information, or to submit your story, email Editor Brian M. Bergner Jr. at bbergner@verdenews.com. (Independent stock photo)

October is breast cancer awareness month. The Verde Independent is asking Verde Valley residents to tell their story. For more information, or to submit your story, email Editor Brian M. Bergner Jr. at bbergner@verdenews.com. (Independent stock photo)

mugshot photo
By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: September 3, 2021 2:11 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Independent will be observing October Breast Cancer Awareness Month with our annual “pink” pages, and we need the community’s help to raise awareness and education about breast care.

We hope to share the stories of those who have lived this journey, be it longtime survivors or those who have just been diagnosed.

We are eager to hear of the treatments and medical advances that have assisted local patients’ with their treatment and recovery. We also want to hear from those who have found ways to promote awareness and education in the greater community.

Please send us a brief about your journey and photos, and we will compile them together for these informative pages.

Email Independent Editor Brian M. Bergner Jr. your brief at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

Deadline for submissions is Friday, Sept. 24.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News