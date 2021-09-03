Obituary: Shirley Ann Wolf
Shirley Ann Wolf
Fasano Hajicek
1941 - 2021
Shirley Ann Wolf Fasano Hajicek passed away August 28, 2021. She was born on May 29, 1941 in Monterey Park, California to Clarence L. Wolf and Dorothy May Davy Wolf. Shirley moved to Arizona in 1960. She worked for Coconino County as an accountant before moving to Sedona to pursue a career in real estate. She was the owner and broker of Oak Creek Realty. She volunteered for Yavapai Forest Service, Chamber of Commerce, and Immaculate Conception Church.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Michael Wolf and George Wolf, and husband Gerard Fasano. She is survived by her husband Franklin Hajicek and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all.
Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd in Cottonwood on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Rosary begins at 10:30 AM and Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at All Souls Cemetery after Mass with a reception to follow.
Any donations can be made in her name to Immaculate Conception Catholic School, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
