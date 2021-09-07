20th Anniversary: Verde Valley first responders share their 9-11 stories, thoughts

COTTONWOOD — This Saturday, Sept. 11, marks the 20th anniversary since 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four planes with the sole intent of crashing them into prominent American buildings with a goal of destruction and causing mass casualties.

Three planes were successful. American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 each hit one of the World Trade Center buildings in New York. The other, American Airlines Flight 77, crashed into a side of the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

The fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, thought to be headed to Washington, D.C., never made it to its destination, crashing in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to retake the plane from terrorists.

In the days after 9-11, former President George W. Bush said, “Every nation, every region now has a decision to make. Either, you are with us, or you are with the terrorists.”

“We not only will go after those who dare attack America, but those who harbor them,” Bush said.

Sept. 11, 2001, has always been a day most people can recall where they were, what they were doing, even what they were eating when discovering news of the attack.

The Independent, to honor the 2,996 people who died that day, including emergency personnel, asked local Verde Valley first responders to share their thoughts not only on the day of the attacks, but afterward.

What follows is an edited transcript of those phone interviews and emails with our Verde Valley first responders:

Battalion Chief Troy Hoke, Cottonwood Fire Department

I wasn’t in the fire service at that time when Sept. 11 happened, I was working construction. When the planes struck the towers, I was on a roof at the time working a job. My brother-in-law got a phone call, and we were off the roof quickly, glued to the TV with our wives here in Cottonwood. My wife was pregnant with our first son at the time, he was born a few months after 9-11.

I joined the fire department in 2003, but before that I was trying to get into law enforcement, so I guess you could say I got wiser. I joined the fire service because I grew up in Indiana, and there were a lot of volunteer fire departments there. Being a kid, having involvement with those volunteer firefighters in the community, that passed down the desire to me to work for a place to serve a community. Being a firefighter, you serve a community in many other ways, too. Public service is a great job have.

The fact that we look back on Sept. 11, 2001, and it doesn’t seem long ago, that’s a good thing. We’re not forgetting, we’re trying to go above and beyond. The fact that we remember every year, and we’re still losing firefighters today from cancers from the fallout. Every year it is remembered and honored.

Detective Chuck Owens, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (Retired Navy)

On Sept. 11, I was on the U.S.S. Antietam, a guided missile cruiser, we were the first missile ship inside the Gulf of Mexico after 9-11. We didn’t find out about what occurred on 9-11 until a month later, we knew there was an attack on sovereign soil. I was E-7 at the time.

That day changed my life forever. Two good sailors that I trained died because of 9-11, several friends after that passed away in combat because of 9-11 as well.

I still deal with the aftermath of 9-11 to this day. I still feel my friends are here with me, they watch over me, they keep me safe. I’ve turned that over to God. My brothers are still here, they’re still watching over me and they’re serving in God’s arms now.

I retired after 28 years of service in the Navy in 2013 and joined the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. The reason I joined YCSO is because when military people deploy, they hope their families are taken care of by someone. That nothing will happen to them after they deploy. After serving for as long as I have, I can now give back to my brothers and sisters with YCSO by keeping their families safe while they’re deployed, doing what they need to do.

Sgt. Chad Sinn, Cottonwood Police Department

I just got out of boot camp with the Marine Corps. when Sept. 11, 2001, happened. I started in January of that year and went to career school where I would learn to be artillery for the Marines.

After 9-11, orders were going crazy as to whether my unit was going to Iraq. I remember having to get with command staff to send paperwork, like power of attorney to my parents. During the initial deployment to Iraq, artillery units like mine weren’t needed. But by the time my unit did get activated, I had already transferred to Arizona.

They were eventually reclassified as a security force for Afghanistan prisons. So I helped train them in California as part of the Arizona unit. It was an old abandoned prison in this mining town, the military got it up and running like it was a real-life prison. They even hired a bunch of actors and we were the opposing force to help them deploy.

In boot camp, they say you have like a 1% chance of not seeing combat in your four-year tenure. Seven months later, 9-11 happened. My brother did three tours for the Army.

When I got my orders to go, I was actually in the process of getting hired by the Cottonwood Police Department. It was hard to get into law enforcement at the time, so my unit did the official transfer for me. So I never actually got to go overseas. It was surreal though to see friends and family go and live through those experiences. It was just a timing thing.

Fire Marshal Rick Contreras, Cottonwood Fire Department

Like everybody I’m sure, it was an extremely tragic day for me. It really impacted the fire service. I was heading to Flagstaff for training that day when it happened. I had just gotten into Flagstaff and they had the TVs on, it’s something you’ll never forget.

Since 2006, I’ve been fortunate enough to help raise money through the community for U.S. flags. We post those flags in Old Town on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Fourth of July. But our non-holidays that we post the flags are Pearl Harbor and 9-11. It’s important that people never forget. Steve Trautman, who retired two years ago, worked for FDNY, I spoke to him yesterday. He was there. We all saw it on TV, but we didn’t feel what he felt, smell what he smelt, or see what he saw. He has told me a lot of stuff. To this day, remembering all that happened on Sept. 11 is a sobering moment.

Captain Rich Martin (In charge at Yavapai County Jail), Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

I was working a day shift that day, 6 a.m., dispatch called the office and said, “You might want to turn on the TV.” We watched it in disbelieve in the squad room. We watched it at first, then we figured we could get out there. We had such limited information and what the next possible threat could be. They told us to check some of the local airports and anything that was a high priority up here. We watched the towers fall

I started with YCSO in 1994 and was working the Camp Verde district at the time. I also remember the Oklahoma bombing, another event that falls into that same box, terrorism striking close to home. We heard there was a tie to Arizona. Sept. 11 was the same thing, you start looking for things suspicious.

There was a lot of hate crime, animosity toward anyone who appeared to be Middle Eastern, and it was our job to protect everyone. There was a few of those calls we had to deal with. It definitely causes you to give second thought to what can happen here. It’s not something you see a lot of, so it’s very shocking. You’ll never forget the date for sure.

Detective Dustin Richardson, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office

I was asked by my Lieutenant if I remembered where I was at and how I felt when cowardly terrorists attacked this country on Sept. 11, 2001. I think the answer to this question for all patriots should be, of course I do!

I will never forget this day, and as a country, I hope none of us American’s ever do. It was such a devastating time as I watched the second plane hit the tower. All I can remember thinking is this is such a terrifying time in our history.

We were all sitting at home frightened for our own safety, but not our hero first responders. Our hero’s did what they took an oath to do, protect the life of others, most of which are strangers. They cared not for who was in the building, only knowing that fellow American’s needed help and continued to make their way to those in need.

I am proud to be in this profession and carry on what those who did not return from Sept. 11, 2001, can no longer do … protect our citizens. To those civilian lives we lost, I will never forget you. To those hero first responders that we lost, we will continue your mission.

Support Services Commander Gareth Braxton-Johnson, Cottonwood Police Department

I remember it very clearly. I was almost two years removed after being hired as a police officer. I saw the news reports on television while getting ready for work. I was working a mid-watch shift, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. It was a very trying time and there was little clarity in terms of whether or not another attack was imminent. The day is significant for me as so many people lost their lives that day. Every year since then I have tried to do something to commemorate and pay homage to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This year I will be participating in a 5K race in Arlington, Virginia, which circles the Pentagon, where the third plane crashed.

Deputy Roscoe Owsley, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office

My memory of Sept. 11, 2001, actually began on Sept. 13, 2001. I was gathering cattle for the Crooked H. Ranch and I didn’t hear about the attack until two days after it happened.

What I remember is a feeling of, “How could this have happened? And why?” But once I was able to see the news video of the planes hitting the buildings, and then all the firefighters and police officers rushing into those buildings, I had such a feeling of loss. I just kept thinking that we lost so many at one time.

I learned about what the passengers did on the last plane, which saved so many lives at the cost of their own lives. I just prayed that they were all taken to the Lord’s table and live in total happiness forever.

The first years after the attack, I was proud of how the entire country came together as one people, and we really cared for each other and this country. Over the years I found that people forget and people just don’t seem to care about what happened. Politics have replaced Jesus in people’s lives and the love and concern for others has just evaporated.

Public Affairs Supervisor Kristin Greene, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was at a hotel across the street from the Pentagon. I got there Sept. 10 at night, I was there as a lobbyist with the Arizona Association of Community Health Centers. I had meetings on Capitol Hill. I took a shower that morning, and all-of-a-sudden, everything fell off the shelves. I thought it was an earthquake at first, but I looked out the window and saw people exiting the federal Marshall’s office. When I went downstairs to the lobby of my hotel, it had a big window, and through it, I saw a side of the Pentagon down. I ran up to my room, turned the TV on, and saw what was taking place in New York. I turned the TV just in time to see the second plane hit the World Trade Center.

It was chaos everywhere that day, and my hotel was turned into triage for those who were hurt at the Pentagon. It was awful, nobody could make phone calls. I couldn’t get out of the area, and was there for a week because the five miles around the Pentagon were locked down.

I remember going for a walk the next day and seeing federal marshals with guns strapped to their chests, it was so surreal. I was the only non-military personal in that hotel and I ended up eating breakfast with Russian generals.

I was in my 20s at the time and sitting there in disbelief. I found out later that the plane that hit the Pentagon, it hit my hotel my hotel first. It’s one of those things that it never leaves you.

The Independent thanks each of the Verde Valley emergency personnel who responded to our requests.

