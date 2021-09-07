Jerry McFarland, Dan Vega visit Bella Vita this weekend

Bella Vita Ristorante is featuring two of Sedona’s top musicians this weekend who are ready to entertain you with classic and original music while you dine on Italian cuisine, bound to make your evening out, one you will long remember, according to a news release.

On Friday, Sept. 10, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. the gifted and talented singer/songwriter Jerry McFarland entertains. McFarland is a consummate and life-long professional musician with many years of entertainment under his belt.

His guitar playing is crisp and virtuosic, blending perfectly with his rich and engaging voice. He involves the audience in his performance, taking requests for songs dating back from the 40s to now. McFarland has played and performed with the best of them, including the Righteous Brothers.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bella Vita Ristorante features local musician and solo performer Dan Vega. A true troubadour, Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be.

Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is one of Sedona’s most sought after musicians. He is a consummate professional with a great local following who always gives his best at every performance.

Classically trained, his musicianship is impeccable and his stage presence is commanding. He is one of Sedona’s best and a real treat for those looking for a great night out of music and fine dining.

Make it a point to enjoy great live music by Jerry McFarland and Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W. State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.

Information provided by Bella Vita Ristorante.