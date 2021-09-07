Main Stage welcomes ‘Northern AZ Highways Tour’ Sept. 10-11

On Friday, Sept. 10, Main Stage presents Roger Clyne and PH Naffah as part of the “Northern AZ Highways Tour,” according to a news release.

Tickets can be purchased at rogerclyneandthepeacemakers.com. There will be tickets for sale at the door, but attendees are encouraged to buy online. The show starts at 8 p.m. and immediately following, Main Stage welcomes back Flagstaff’s own musical foursome, Black Lemon.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Main Stage is proud to announce the return of DJ Provisions starting at 9 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood. Call 928-202-3460 for any questions or concerns, or visit mainstageaz.com.

Information provided by Main Stage.