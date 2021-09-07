Sedona Arts Academy to host Arvel Bird workshop Sept. 13-15

Join us Sept. 13, 14, and 15 for an Animal Totems Discovery workshop of Nine Power Animals, according to a news release.

Called The Power of Nine, the workshop is led by Arvel Bird, who has spent a lifetime studying the characteristics and spiritual messages of animals, birds, insects and reptiles.

He calls on their spirits daily to give him guidance, a higher view of difficult situations and sometimes just to remind him that life is full of direction and messages for us and it’s really fun discovering what’s in store for you.

The Power of Nine workshop is an inward journey into the realm of Animal Spirit Guides to find the connection to each one’s personal Nine Power Animals that came with us when we were born. These Nine Power Animals make up a person’s nine directions and represent the true personality of the individual.

Through his music and workshops, Arvel’s intention is to help you to discover the Sacred Power of Animal Totems, and to find your connection with them; through Shamanic Journeying, and guided self-discovery.

Workshop includes booklet, CD and Lunch. Come each day to work on three Totems per day. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are available for advance purchase, one class, $59, for all three classes, $169; At the door, one class is $69. To purchase, visit bit.ly/saa-animal-totem-workshop.

The workshop will be held at Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 State Route 179, Suite C-100, in the Village of Oak Creek. For additional information or to book your tickets by phone, please call 860-705-9711.

Information provided by the Sedona Arts Academy.