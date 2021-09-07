Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Language Lessons’ premiere Sept. 10-15

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new film “Language Lessons” showing Sept. 10-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

The award-winning collaboration between Natalie Morales and Mark Duplass is a heartwarming exploration of long-distance friendship. “Language Lessons” won the SXSW Narrative Spotlight Audience Award and the Provincetown Best Narrative Film Audience Award, among others.

When Adam’s (Mark Duplass) husband surprises him with weekly Spanish lessons, he’s unsure about where or how this new element will fit into his already structured life. But when tragedy strikes, his Spanish teacher, Cariño (Natalie Morales), becomes a lifeline he didn’t know he needed.

Adam develops an unexpected and complicated emotional bond with Cariño - but do you really know someone just because you’ve experienced a traumatic moment with them?

Bittersweet, honest, and at times darkly funny, “Language Lessons” is a disarmingly moving exploration of platonic love.

“Language Lessons” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 10-15. Show times will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 10, 12 and 13; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 14 and 15.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.