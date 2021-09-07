Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Created Equal’ premiere Sept. 16

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words” on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

Unprecedented access. The story you didn’t know.

Although Clarence Thomas remains a controversial figure – loved by some, reviled by others – few know much more than a few headlines and the recollections of his contentious confirmation battle with Anita Hill.

With unprecedented access, the producers of “Created Equal” interviewed Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Virginia, for over 30 hours of interview time, over many months. Justice Thomas tells his entire life’s story, looking directly at the camera, speaking frankly to the audience.

After a brief introduction, the documentary proceeds chronologically, combining Justice Thomas’ first-person account with a rich array of historical archive material, period and original music, personal photos, and evocative recreations.

Unscripted and without narration, the documentary takes the viewer through this complex and often painful life, dealing with race, faith, power, jurisprudence, and personal resilience.

The public remains curious about Clarence Thomas — both about his personal history and his judicial opinions. His 2007 memoir, “My Grandfather’s Son,” was number one on The New York Times’ bestseller list.

“Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.