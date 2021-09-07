Sound Bites Grill releases September entertainment calendar

It’s another solid week of live music at Sound Bites Grill in west Sedona, featuring some of the best performing musicians in Red Rock Country, according to a news release.

Here is a list of upcoming entertainment:

• On Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. it’s Winaux Wednesday, with Patrick Ki entertaining. Ki is a virtuoso ukulele player and guitarist who creates a groove all his own, perfect for wine tasting and enjoying a laid-back meal.

• On Thursday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. Soundbites hosts its Chill on the Hill event featuring minstrel Michael Johnson and percussionist Adrial Zang. This duo plays music perfect for “chillin” on a lazy Thursday night and just hanging out enjoying a meal and live music.

• On Friday, Sept. 10, it’s The Eric Miller Trio performing from 7 to 10 p.m., featuring Eric Miller on vocals and guitar, bass man Troy Perkins and drummer Eddie Barattini. This talented trio takes you back through time playing the songs we have grown to love with newfound fervor and interpretation. Miller rides the sound waves like a California surfer, and everyone gets into the mood as this solid trio gets people up and dancing, swaying and moving to the songs they play.

• On Saturday, Sept. 11, from 7 to 10 p.m. it’s the Eric Miller Band again. The trio will be joined by saxophonist Chris Counelis, adding yet another dimension of music to this talented trio. If you like to dance this group lays down you groove to get you up off your seat and dance the night away.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 North State Route 89A, Sedona. Please call 928-282-2713 for more information or visit soundbitesgrill.com to learn more.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.