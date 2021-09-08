Cottonwood PD teams up with local district to halt traffic violations near schools
COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Police Department has partnered with the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District in an effort to improve traffic safety for all schools throughout the Cottonwood area, according to a news release.
“We will be doing this by conducting a traffic enforcement project for the month of September. The project, funded by Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) grant, allows for additional officers to be placed at, and around public schools in the Cottonwood,” a news release stated.
Officers will be watching for all traffic violations including: motorist speeding through school zones, vehicles driving past school bus warning devices (flashing lights with stop arms) and pedestrian cross walks.
Where portable signs are placed in school zones the driver is not to drive more than 15 miles per hour while school is in session. The driver is also required to come to a complete stop when a child is in the crosswalk. The civil penalty will double if cited for any of these violations (ARS 28-797).
“There will be strict enforcement of the traffic laws in the school zones while school is in session,” Cottonwood PD spokesperson Sgt. Chad Sinn said.
For more on school-bus violations in Cottonwood, watch The Verde Independent and VerdeNews.com for an upcoming story.
Information provided by the Cottonwood Police Department and the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.
- 33-year-old Cottonwood man arrested after allegedly assaulting female victim, standoff with SWAT
- Watch: Verde Valley SWAT makes arrest in Cottonwood on Sept. 2
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County reports 453 new cases, 9 deaths this week
- Obituary: Leigh Ann (West) Harron
- Fugitive wanted for allegedly stabbing another man in neck arrested by YCSO deputies
- YCSO pilot loses power to helicopter, still saves lost hikers
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Camp Verde detective hired to be chief for northern California tribal police
- Update: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Midgley Bridge in Sedona
- Cottonwood Denny’s GM sets up table to honor 13 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- 33-year-old Cottonwood man arrested after allegedly assaulting female victim, standoff with SWAT
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- Photo Gallery: Faith Moore's 'Celebration of Life'
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
- Missing Prescott man Patrick Higgins’ body found in ravine near Walker
- Sheriff Rhodes cited for OUI on Lake Powell; deeply regrets his actions
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: