Mosquito season is here, so what do we do about it?

COTTONWOOD — With the first West Nile human Case in 2021 reported in Pinal County, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) is reminding everyone to protect themselves from mosquitos, which will be more prevalent with monsoon season, according to a news release.

“We have had lots of complaints about mosquitos this season, and what mosquitos the department has trapped are primarily floodwater mosquitoes,” Yavapai County Environmental Health Unit Manager Monica Kriner said. “These mosquitoes are in abundance because of the increased rain we have had in the area. These mosquitos don’t carry West Nile virus rather just a nuisance mosquito. As far as West Nile virus testing there have been no positive tests this season in Yavapai County.”

So how do Yavapai County residents protect themselves? YCCHS has a few tips:

AVOID MOSQUITO BITES

Apply insect repellent when outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient (DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children.

-Be aware of peak mosquito hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.

Wearing long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

MOSQUITO-PROOF THE HOME

Drain standing water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or discarding items that hold water.

Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools and change the water in birdbaths frequently.

Install or repair screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly fitting screens on all your windows and doors.

PROTECT ANIMALS

Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains.

If you live near any water sources in our county – and see an influx of mosquitos in the area, be assured the health department is on top of trapping in the area.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.