Mosquito season is here, so what do we do about it?
COTTONWOOD — With the first West Nile human Case in 2021 reported in Pinal County, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) is reminding everyone to protect themselves from mosquitos, which will be more prevalent with monsoon season, according to a news release.
“We have had lots of complaints about mosquitos this season, and what mosquitos the department has trapped are primarily floodwater mosquitoes,” Yavapai County Environmental Health Unit Manager Monica Kriner said. “These mosquitoes are in abundance because of the increased rain we have had in the area. These mosquitos don’t carry West Nile virus rather just a nuisance mosquito. As far as West Nile virus testing there have been no positive tests this season in Yavapai County.”
So how do Yavapai County residents protect themselves? YCCHS has a few tips:
AVOID MOSQUITO BITES
- Apply insect repellent when outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient (DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children.
-Be aware of peak mosquito hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.
- Wearing long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.
MOSQUITO-PROOF THE HOME
- Drain standing water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or discarding items that hold water.
Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools and change the water in birdbaths frequently.
- Install or repair screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly fitting screens on all your windows and doors.
PROTECT ANIMALS
- Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains.
If you live near any water sources in our county – and see an influx of mosquitos in the area, be assured the health department is on top of trapping in the area.
Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.
- 33-year-old Cottonwood man arrested after allegedly assaulting female victim, standoff with SWAT
- Watch: Verde Valley SWAT makes arrest in Cottonwood on Sept. 2
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County reports 453 new cases, 9 deaths this week
- Obituary: Leigh Ann (West) Harron
- Fugitive wanted for allegedly stabbing another man in neck arrested by YCSO deputies
- YCSO pilot loses power to helicopter, still saves lost hikers
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Camp Verde detective hired to be chief for northern California tribal police
- Update: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Midgley Bridge in Sedona
- Cottonwood Denny’s GM sets up table to honor 13 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- 33-year-old Cottonwood man arrested after allegedly assaulting female victim, standoff with SWAT
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- Photo Gallery: Faith Moore's 'Celebration of Life'
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
- Missing Prescott man Patrick Higgins’ body found in ravine near Walker
- Sheriff Rhodes cited for OUI on Lake Powell; deeply regrets his actions
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: