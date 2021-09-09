Mingus Avenue Reconstruction project to begin Sept. 13; expect traffic delays, city officials say

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood has contracted with Paveco, Inc. to complete the Mingus Avenue Reconstruction project, according to a news release Thursday.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 13, City of Cottonwood Project Manager Martin Smith said.

The construction limits for this project are Mingus Avenue from 7th Street to Main Street, also including a section of 11th Street south of Mingus Avenue to approximately 100 feet north of Ash Drive.

“This project will see the removal and reinstallation of the asphalt, curb and gutter, and sidewalk,” Smith said in a statement. “There will be several drainage improvements installed including trench drains, culverts and storm drain pipe.”

Traffic in this area will be affected by construction efforts. Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures while work is being performed.

Local traffic will be allowed, however, the City of Cottonwood recommends that due to the nature of this work it is encouraged for motorists to use alternative routes while construction is in process. Pedestrian access along Mingus Avenue will be maintained at all times.

“We ask that motorists and pedestrians follow all posted signs,” Smith said in a statement.

Construction will take place Monday thru Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Work is expected to take several months to complete.

“If you are within the active work zone limits we ask that you park your vehicles safely and legally outside of those limits,” Smith said in a statement. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this project.”

For more information, contact Smith at 928-340-2773, or email msmith@cottonwoodaz.com.

Information provided by the City of Cottonwood.