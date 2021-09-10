Around the Bluhmin' Town: Honor the fallen, their sacrifices were not in vain
By Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: September 10, 2021 5:10 p.m.
Most Read
- 33-year-old Cottonwood man arrested after allegedly assaulting female victim, standoff with SWAT
- Police: Clarkdale man arrested for breaking into 2 homes, firing 17 shots from rifle in neighborhood
- Obituary: Leigh Ann (West) Harron
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County reports 453 new cases, 9 deaths this week
- Camp Verde woman arrested for felony warrants, possession of meth and fentanyl sentenced to 3 years in jail
- Watch: Verde Valley SWAT makes arrest in Cottonwood on Sept. 2
- Camp Verde detective hired to be chief for northern California tribal police
- Obituary: Frances R (Seitz) Baxter
- Jerome Police Chief’s historic ride to continue, for now
- Obituary: Shirley Ann Wolf
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- 33-year-old Cottonwood man arrested after allegedly assaulting female victim, standoff with SWAT
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
- Sheriff Rhodes cited for OUI on Lake Powell; deeply regrets his actions
- Semi-truck carrying 25 tons of hay on I-17 near Camp Verde goes up in flames
- Watch: Verde Valley SWAT makes arrest in Cottonwood on Sept. 2
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: