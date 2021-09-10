OFFERS
Cottonwood PD partners with Neighbors smartphone app to keep community safe

The Cottonwood Police Department has partnered with Neighbors by Ring, an app that allows users to share photos and videos with local residents and police related to crime and safety incidents. (Cottonwood PD/Courtesy)

The Cottonwood Police Department has partnered with Neighbors by Ring, an app that allows users to share photos and videos with local residents and police related to crime and safety incidents. (Cottonwood PD/Courtesy)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: September 10, 2021 11:36 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — In effort to make Cottonwood a better place to live, police have partnered with a phone app called Neighbors to help keep the local community safe.

Using the Ring neighborhood security system, or just a smartphone, residents who are users of the Neighbors app can share photos, videos and information related to local crime and safety incidents so others can stay informed.

Users do not need to have a Ring security system to join the Neighbors app.

“We want to remind everyone that we have partnered with Neighbors by Ring in our efforts to connect with residents and improve the safety of our community,” Cottonwood Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Chad Sinn said in a statement.

Cottonwood PD and view what local residents have posted publicly to the Neighbors app and can “now chime in with relevant updates or safety alerts.”

“This will help residents stay informed,” Sinn said.

Anyone with a smartphone can download the Neighbors app to receive updates from local residents, or have the option to post photos or video from any device.

To download, Cottonwood residents can text “JoinToday” to 555888, or visit their app store.

Residents can always report criminal activity or emergency situations directly to Cottonwood PD by calling 928-649-1397.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

