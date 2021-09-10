OFFERS
Fri, Sept. 10
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials report 284 new cases, 6 deaths since Labor Day

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: September 10, 2021 12:02 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 284 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths since Labor Day, according to a news release Friday.

The county has tested 140,110 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 24,603 positive cases and 602 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported 16 new patients, while Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott and Prescott Valley reported 51 total. The Prescott VA reported six new cases.

TESTING

In Yavapai County, YCCHS reported between May 1 and Sept. 10 there were 5,281 positive COVID-19 tests of people ages 13 and older, and 4,717 of them, or 89.3%, were unvaccinated.

In the same time frame, 478 people were hospitalized and 428 of them, or 89.5%, were not vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the 75 deaths in the same timeframe, 70 were unvaccinated.

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

STATE

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Friday reported 2,988 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. The state's pandemic totals increased to 1,042,480 cases and 19,147 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Friday was the fifth straight day that the state reported fewer than 3,000 additional cases but the third in a row when more cases were reported than the previous day.

The Associated Press and YCCHS contributed to this report.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

