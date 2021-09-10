OFFERS
Northern Arizona Healthcare opens outdoor COVID-19 exam, testing site in Camp Verde

This undated file photo shows the Northern Arizona Healthcare Camp Verde campus, 1298 Finnie Flat Road. Northern Arizona Healthcare has opened an outdoor COVID-19 exam and testing site in Camp Verde. (Independent file photo)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: September 10, 2021 10:37 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Due to a surge in the Delta variant of COVID-19 cases, Northern Arizona Healthcare has opened an outdoor exam and testing site in Camp Verde, according to a news release.

Having opened earlier this week, the outdoor COVID-19 exam and testing site is located at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde campus, 1298 Finnie Flat Road.

“Northern Arizona Healthcare is grateful for the opportunity to supply a safe and convenient testing opportunity to the communities we serve,” Northern Arizona Healthcare spokesperson Frank Adamo said in a statement Thursday, Sept. 9.

The exam and testing site is scheduled to be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patients seeking a COVID-19 test are asked to remain in their car and call 928-639-5555.

Medical personnel with Northern Arizona Healthcare will call the patient back when it is their turn to approach the tent for an exam or test.

“We wish all our neighbors the absolute best as we continue to face this challenge together,” Adamo said in a statement.

For more information, visit nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

