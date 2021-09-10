Obituary: Eric Edison (Zeke) Carroll

Eric Edison (Zeke) Carroll, aka Papa, Big Papa, Geezer, Pops, or Herkamer passed away on September 4, 2021 in North Platte, Nebraska rejoining his true love and leaving a hole in the hearts of everyone that knew him. Eric was born August 29,1951 in Zanesville, OH.

Eric married his one and only love, Shelly Jo Thomas on January 29, 1970 in Alleghany County, North Carolina. They had three sons from this union. Eric proudly served his country in Vietnam from May 6, 1971 - May 4, 1973. He enjoyed being outdoors and spent many days walking around in the wilderness where he would discover some very interesting treasures or places.

His family was by far the most important part of his life as well as his dogs. Although he sometimes looked and sounded like a mean ol’ growly bear, he had a soft heart and caring soul. His laugh was so powerful that even if you happened to be the one he was teasing, you couldn’t help but laugh too! That incredible laugh, any of his off the wall comments, or him saying, “sure do love ya kiddo” would always brighten your day.

Eric is preceded in death by his True Love, Shelly Jo (Thomas) Carroll; father, Clyde Edison Carroll; stepfather, Al Johnson; two brothers, Kevin and Terrance, a great-grandson, Braxton; mother-in-law, Bunny Doolittle, and his precious Mufasa. Eric is survived by his mother, Carla Jean Johnson; his sibblings, Karalee Hartley and husband, Gary, Elisa Evans and husband, Scott, Andrea Harmon and husband, Tom, Timothy Carroll and wife, Renee, Alex Carroll and wife, Jackie, Rex Carroll and wife, Lynn, Kyle Carroll; two sisters-in-law, Pamela Carroll, wife of brother, Terrance, Dianne Reed, husband, Wayne (Bip, Sissy, Amy, and Chad); his children, Todd Edison Carroll and wife, Katie Jo, Thomas Irvin Carroll and wife, Carrie, Thadeus Ray Carroll and wife, Melanie; grandchildren, Rylee Edison Carroll and wife, Karin, Sudden Carroll and partner, Tileigh Pelham; granddaughter-in-law, Sarah Lee Carroll, Austin Carroll, Mystery Carroll, Celeste Milburger and husband, Justin, Andrea Carroll and fiancee, Samuel Sekar, Chad Martel, Patience Swapp and husband, Devin, Sedora Starfire Carroll, Caden Hannon, Quaid Kaplan, Megan Burress and husband, Joseph Detzler, Taylor Burress, and Shaun Kitzmiller; great- grandchildren, Xandyr, Hendrix, Meadow, Phoenix, Uriajh, Ellenore, Brayden, Brody, Brooklyn, Kai, and Tilly. Many nieces, nephews; extended family and good friends, and his faithful dog, TomTom.

Our world will not be the same without his love and kindness spread around.

Eric’s final wishes were not to have any funeral service, asking his family and close friends to have a “party” to remember his life’s adventures. In lieu of flowers to the family, do something to make someone’s day amazing.



Information was provided by the family.