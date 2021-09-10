Obituary: John Andrew Carstens

John Andrew Carstens, 69, of Cornville, Arizona, passed away on September 4, 2021, after a valiant battle with Leukemia. He was born on October 17, 1951, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to the late Daniel H. Carstens and Oleta (Ketter) Carstens.

He attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee with a degree in Fine Arts. He was a gifted and successful Goldsmith/Silversmith all of his working years. He lived in Waukesha, WI, Santa Fe, NM, Minocqua WI, Phoenix, AZ and Cornville, AZ, where he retired on a small ranch.

John was a motorcycle enthusiast, an excellent marksman, enjoyed his animals and outdoor activities, and was a passionate history and movie buff. He left us way too soon and will be greatly missed. John is survived by his wife of 20 years, Janet Carstens; brother, Daniel K. Carstens (Diane) of Waukesha; sister, Kristine Dobbs of San Luis Obispo, CA; brother-in-law, Ross H. Cook of Coupeville, WA; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be planned at a future date.



Information was provided by the family.