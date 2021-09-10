Obituary: LuVerne P. Irons

LuVerne P. Irons, 82, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away due to complications with Dementia on July 22, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

LuVerne is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janice; his daughters, Deedree Kustich (Mel), Connie Edgar (William) and Shelly Freese (Robert) and grandchildren, Harley Conoboy, Raymond Conoboy, Leonard Conoboy.

LuVerne and Janice moved to Cottonwood from Spooner, Wisconsin in 1979, making Cottonwood their home until 2016.





He was a general contractor, building numerous commercial and residential buildings throughout Northern Arizona. He was a master at his craft. His adventurous spirit led him to Ecuador, New Zealand and across most of the US, but his favorite was exploring Mingus Mountain and the Verde Valley.

He had a compassionate heart that guided him to help many people. LuVerne will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Memorial Service to be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Hinckley, Minnesota.

Information was provided by the family.