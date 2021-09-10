Obituary: Randall Lee Taft Sr.
Randall Lee Taft Sr. passed away on August 27, 2021 at the age of 64 in Sedona, Arizona.
He is survived by his partner, Theresa Montoya; three children, Tina Oliverius (Taft), Randall Taft Jr., and Sierra Green; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda Taft, Robin Taft, and brother, Rodney Taft. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elaine Taft (Clark) and Ronald Taft.
Randy was born in Lincoln Nebraska on November 25th, 1956 and moved to Arizona in 2010 where he enjoyed his time with Theresa and Rod. He has graciously donated his body to science and we are hopeful this will help benefit future dementia patients as they battle this devastating disease.
Information was provided by the family.
- 33-year-old Cottonwood man arrested after allegedly assaulting female victim, standoff with SWAT
- Police: Clarkdale man arrested for breaking into 2 homes, firing 17 shots from rifle in neighborhood
- Obituary: Leigh Ann (West) Harron
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County reports 453 new cases, 9 deaths this week
- Camp Verde woman arrested for felony warrants, possession of meth and fentanyl sentenced to 3 years in jail
- Watch: Verde Valley SWAT makes arrest in Cottonwood on Sept. 2
- Camp Verde detective hired to be chief for northern California tribal police
- Obituary: Frances R (Seitz) Baxter
- Jerome Police Chief’s historic ride to continue, for now
- Obituary: Shirley Ann Wolf
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- 33-year-old Cottonwood man arrested after allegedly assaulting female victim, standoff with SWAT
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
- Sheriff Rhodes cited for OUI on Lake Powell; deeply regrets his actions
- Semi-truck carrying 25 tons of hay on I-17 near Camp Verde goes up in flames
- Watch: Verde Valley SWAT makes arrest in Cottonwood on Sept. 2
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: