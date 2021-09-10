Obituary: Randall Lee Taft Sr.

Randall Lee Taft Sr. passed away on August 27, 2021 at the age of 64 in Sedona, Arizona.

He is survived by his partner, Theresa Montoya; three children, Tina Oliverius (Taft), Randall Taft Jr., and Sierra Green; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda Taft, Robin Taft, and brother, Rodney Taft. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elaine Taft (Clark) and Ronald Taft.

Randy was born in Lincoln Nebraska on November 25th, 1956 and moved to Arizona in 2010 where he enjoyed his time with Theresa and Rod. He has graciously donated his body to science and we are hopeful this will help benefit future dementia patients as they battle this devastating disease.

Information was provided by the family.