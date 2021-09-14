OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Sept. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clarkdale summer concert series to feature ‘Dolce Vita’ Sept. 18

Dolce Vita is scheduled to play at the Town of Clarkdale’s Concerts in the Park Series on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. (Town of Clarkdale/Courtesy)

Dolce Vita is scheduled to play at the Town of Clarkdale’s Concerts in the Park Series on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. (Town of Clarkdale/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 14, 2021 2:47 p.m.

The Town of Clarkdale’s Concerts in the Park Series continues with Johnny Lingo Zielger’s new music adventure “Dolce Vita” on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo, according to a news release.

Zielger’s new band “Dolce Vita,” meaning sweet life, will perform an inventive helping of pop and rock standards, as well as some original compositions.

Throw in a wide spectrum of musical genres, grooves, and tight vocals to create a harmonic convergence for your listening and dancing pleasure. The band consists of Zielger (Major Lingo, Johnny Lingo Trio) guitar and vocals, Thomas “Doc” Glendening (Keith Okie and Rebel Sol) guitar and vocals, Jason Teague (Gypsy Hill, Keith Okie and Rebel Sol) bass and vocals, Bobby Taylor (Frizzy and Edgy, Greasy McGhee) drums and vocals, Candace Gallagher (C&J Musical Mining Co, Lou Turks House Band) vocals and Sarah Garret (Gypsy Hill, Every Mount Hope Holiday Concert) vocals.

“You don’t want to miss this,” a news release stated.

All concerts are free to the public, dogs are welcome but must be on a leash, smoking is not allowed and alcohol is not permitted in the park. For more information about Clarkdale concerts or concert vendor spaces please contact Clarkdale Parks & Recreation Department at 928-639-2460, or email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov. As always, the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather, so call 928-639-2492.

Information provided by the Town of Clarkdale.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News