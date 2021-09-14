Clarkdale summer concert series to feature ‘Dolce Vita’ Sept. 18

The Town of Clarkdale’s Concerts in the Park Series continues with Johnny Lingo Zielger’s new music adventure “Dolce Vita” on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo, according to a news release.

Zielger’s new band “Dolce Vita,” meaning sweet life, will perform an inventive helping of pop and rock standards, as well as some original compositions.

Throw in a wide spectrum of musical genres, grooves, and tight vocals to create a harmonic convergence for your listening and dancing pleasure. The band consists of Zielger (Major Lingo, Johnny Lingo Trio) guitar and vocals, Thomas “Doc” Glendening (Keith Okie and Rebel Sol) guitar and vocals, Jason Teague (Gypsy Hill, Keith Okie and Rebel Sol) bass and vocals, Bobby Taylor (Frizzy and Edgy, Greasy McGhee) drums and vocals, Candace Gallagher (C&J Musical Mining Co, Lou Turks House Band) vocals and Sarah Garret (Gypsy Hill, Every Mount Hope Holiday Concert) vocals.

“You don’t want to miss this,” a news release stated.

All concerts are free to the public, dogs are welcome but must be on a leash, smoking is not allowed and alcohol is not permitted in the park. For more information about Clarkdale concerts or concert vendor spaces please contact Clarkdale Parks & Recreation Department at 928-639-2460, or email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov. As always, the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather, so call 928-639-2492.

Information provided by the Town of Clarkdale.