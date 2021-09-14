Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Together’ premiere Sept. 17-23

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new comedy “Together” showing Sept. 17-23 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry’s new comedy, “Together” — starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan — is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive —together.

This hilarious and heartbreaking story intimately shows two partners forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown.

Over the course of seven housebound scenes, from the first night of England’s lockdown to the following March when vaccination is imminent, “Together” puts the couple through a re-evaluation meant to mirror how so many of us this past year took a second look at things, for better or worse.

“Together” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 17-23. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17, 18 and 19; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 20, 22 and 23.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.