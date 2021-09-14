Sedona Film Festival presents Met Stars Live in Concert Sept. 18

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of “Met Stars Live in Concert: Renée Fleming & Jonas Kaufmann” on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

Two of operas greatest artists star in back-to-back recitals from the Metropolitan Opera’s “Met Stars Live in Concert” series.

Beloved American diva Renée Fleming performs an intimate concert from the historic Dumbarton Oaks estate in Washington, D.C., recorded live in August 2020, and superstar tenor Jonas Kaufmann gives a thrilling recital of popular arias from the Polling Abbey in Bavaria, recorded live in July 2020.

Renée Fleming: On Aug. 1, 2020, America’s beloved diva performed live in the intimate and iconic American venue: the music salon of Dumbarton Oaks in Washington, D.C. The program, with accompaniment by Robert Ainsley, will show off Fleming’s wide repertoire, from favorite arias by Puccini and Massenet to moving selections by Handel and Korngold.

Jonas Kaufmann: Superstar tenor Jonas Kaufmann opened the new Met Stars Live in Concert series last summer on July 18 and performed 12 of the most popular, show-stopping arias in the operatic repertoire.

The concert was broadcast live via satellite from the ornate Polling Abbey, located in the rolling Bavarian countryside outside Munich, Germany. The grand Baroque interior of the historic venue serves as a perfect setting for a performance showing off Kaufmann’s prowess in a collection of strenuous and spectacular showcases for the tenor voice, including “Nessun dorma” from Turandot and “E lucevan le stelle” from Tosca, among many others.

“Met Stars Live in Concert: Renée Fleming & Jonas Kaufmann” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for film festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.