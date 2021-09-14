Verde Valley in Brief: Vets to host POW/MIA ceremony Sept. 17 in Cottonwood

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7400, at 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood, will present their annual POW/MIA recognition at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17. This solemn ceremony is in remembrance of service and civilian personnel who have not come home. This can be a learning opportunity for children, as well. Come join us in remembering those many thousands of Americans who suffered as POWs, or are still listed as missing in action. The event lasts about 30 minutes.

Verde Valley weavers to meet Sept. 16 in Sedona

The Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild meets the third Thursday of every month at the Sedona Arts Center in west Sedona, according to a news release. The next meeting is Thursday, Sept. 16. We begin with 9:30 a.m. social time; 10 a.m. program - Julie Richard, CEO of the Sedona Arts; and an 11 a.m. business meeting/show and tell. Everyone is welcome to attend this interesting program about the state of the arts in Arizona and hear what is scheduled for the upcoming year. For more information, email Isabel Simmer at isimmer9@gmail.com.

‘Gene Keys and Human Design’ workshop set for Sept. 22 in Sedona

Parangello Players has been on a sabbatical since 2020 because of COVID-19. This year however, in addition to their school arts classes, adults will be able to enjoy, “An Introduction to Gene Keys and Human Design,” hosted by Elyce Monet, executive director. The first of these interactive workshops will be held at the Sedona Arts Academy at The Collective, 7000 State Route 179, Suite C0100, Sedona, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. Bring your smart phone or iPad and obtain your personalized genetic charts and be guided to know your life’s work, your biggest challenge in life, your gift to humanity and your purpose in life. This introduction will start you on the path of understanding how uniquely you are designed, how your energy works, and how you can unlock the hidden potential in your DNA. Gene Keys (by Richard Rudd) is a journey of self-discovery, in your own time and on your own path. Additional workshops will be held Friday, Oct. 8, 15 and Nov. 19. Cost is $25 in advance, $35 at the door.

Legion 135 Oktoberfest Car Show set for Sept. 25 in Cottonwood

Start your engines to show your pride-and-joy vehicle at the Donald C. Thompson American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary’s fifth annual Oktoberfest Car Show set for Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Galpin Auto and RV Center, according to a news release.

Motor heads from around the Verde Valley and east as far as Globe will be competing! The center is located at 925 E. State Route 89A, Cottonwood. Spaces are limited to 70. All interested owners are encouraged to make their reservation while the spaces remain available.

Parking starts at 7:30 a.m.; show goers are welcome at 9 a.m. Judging is set for noon, followed by prizes and free lunch. Pre-registration is $20 and the day of the event is $25.

Categories of vehicles are sorted in groups based on the specific war eras that correlate to one of the American Legion membership periods. For instance, the oldest era offered was pre-Korean War 1917 to 1955; Vietnam War Era 1956-1975 and so on. Donors of those packages will select their era-winner from the registered cars that represent that time frame. Winner for the Commander’s Cup and People’s Choice will be from all entries regardless of category of car.

Participants may register and remit the entry fee via the post website at alazp135.org-carshow-2021. Just follow the instructions to include remitting through PayPal. Or if you prefer the old fashion way, print the registration form and mail your check (and form) to the provided address. Or lastly, drop an email to alazp135.org@gmail.com and a form will be emailed to you!

Car show registration applications and other information concerning the event may also be obtained online at azcarshows.com, or by calling 602-935-1936.

City of Sedona seeks 3 planning and zoning commission members; application deadline Sept. 23

The City of Sedona seeks applicants for three seats on the Planning and Zoning Commission as three current member terms approach expiration, according to a news release. This voluntary body, established by city council, consists of seven citizens appointed to play a critical role in the city’s planning process. The commission serves as council advisor on land use, growth and development issues. Commission duties include making recommendations to the city council on Community Plan updates, Land Development Code amendments, property zone changes and subdivision applications. In addition, the commission makes the final decision on conditional use permits and development review applications.

Applicants must reside in the Sedona city limits and should have interest, experience or knowledge in land use or related fields including, but not limited to architecture, construction, landscaping and planning. The term of service for this commission member will expire Oct. 31, 2024. Applications may be picked up at the City Clerk’s office, 102 Roadrunner Dr., Sedona, or find a PDF version online at sedonaaz.gov/home. Return completed applications to the City Clerk’s Office or via email at cityclerksdept@sedonaaz.gov no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 23, 2021. To learn more about the Planning and Zoning Commission’s responsibilities by contacting Cari Meyer, planning manager at 928-203-5049 or cmeyer@sedonaaz.gov.

Geology ‘rocks’ at Clemenceau Heritage Museum Sept. 24-25

Geology "rocks" right here in Verde Valley backyards and at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum, located at 1 N. Willard St., on the Mingus and Willard Roundabout in Cottonwood, according to a news release. "Geology Rocks at the Clemenceau" is scheduled for Friday, Sept 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This family friendly event is held in conjunction with the Mingus Gem and Mineral Club's weekend show and sale in Clarkdale, where the museum will have an information table for kids to meet a Geologist on Friday. Visit the museum to see the new geology kids kart, also on Friday, or come on Saturday to meet a geologist in the museum.

Learn everything you wanted to know about rocks and minerals, especially those in the Verde Valley, like copper and slag leftover from the mining and smelting days. There will be educational and fun hand-outs at both locations as well as complimentary gifts for children. Museum admission is free, however philanthropic contributions are welcome to support ongoing programs, events and operations. For more information, visit emenceaumuseum.com.