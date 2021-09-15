Cottonwood PD invites community to enjoy ‘National Night Out’ event Oct. 5

COTTONWOOD — Designed as a community-building campaign that promotes police-citizen partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make the Verde Valley safer, the 38th annual National Night Out is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Citizens throughout the City of Cottonwood and the Verde Valley are being invited to join forces with more than 16,000 communities nationwide for the crime and drug prevention event.

In all, 36 million people are expected to participate and help with “America’s night out against crime.”

“It is because of the local businesses and organizations’ donations that this event has become so successful each year; becoming the largest attended NNO event in Arizona for the last several years,” Cottonwood Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Chad Sinn said in a statement.

WHAT IS NNO?

“National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anticrime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back,” Sinn said in a statement.

This year, Cottonwood PD is anticipating more than 2,000 participants, continuing to be the largest National Night Out event in Arizona.

WHEN

National Night Out is scheduled to take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Cottonwood Kids Park on the corner of 12th Street and Cherry Street.

“Residents in neighborhoods throughout Cottonwood and across the nation are asked to lock their doors and turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police,” Sinn said. “The Cottonwood Police Department will be hosting a variety of special events at the Kids’ Park once again this year.”

Sinn added that NNO is a chance for the residents of Cottonwood and the Verde valley to stand together to “promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.”

“National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in the fight to build a safe community,” Sinn said. “On NNO we invite everyone in Cottonwood and surrounding areas to join us in giving crime and drugs a going away party.”

DEMONSTRATIONS

Cottonwood PD is scheduled to host the free event with several martial arts demonstrations, Taser deployment, SWAT and K9 demos.

Free hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, snow cones, soda and water will also be available to those who attend.

For more information, contact Sgt. Monica Kuhlt, NNO Coordinator, at 928-340-2113 or mkuhlt@cottonwoodaz.gov for more information.

